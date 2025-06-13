How young South Africans are redefining the hospitality industry this Youth Month

As Youth Day approaches on 16 June, the contribution of young people to South Africa’s hospitality industry is drawing renewed attention, particularly as the sector undergoes rapid technological and cultural shifts.

Adapting to a digital, fast-changing industry

The hospitality sector, long a key employer and contributor to global economies, is navigating evolving service standards and digital innovations. In this changing environment, the role of youth has proven essential.

Renee Hill, CEO of the IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management (IIEHSM), notes: “Young people, with their fresh energy, creativity and tech-savvy outlook, are driving innovation and ensuring the sector remains agile and relevant in a fast-changing world.”

Technological adoption has accelerated across hotels, restaurants, and tourism operations — from AI-powered services to mobile room keys and virtual concierge systems. Younger professionals, raised in a digital-first environment, are naturally positioned to integrate these tools into daily operations, improving both guest experiences and business efficiency.

Fresh perspectives on guest engagement and marketing

Beyond technical skills, the younger generation’s creative input is helping reshape how hospitality businesses market themselves and connect with guests. From curating immersive online experiences to leading influencer partnerships, youth are behind much of the industry’s recent marketing innovation.

“The use of social media influencers, immersive virtual reality tours and sustainability-driven brand narratives are often pioneered by young minds who understand contemporary consumer behaviour, and their innovative ideas not only differentiate brands in a competitive market but also attract a younger customer base seeking unique and personalised experiences,” Hill adds.

Embedding inclusivity, sustainability and social impact

Another defining feature of the emerging generation is a values-driven approach to business. Younger workers are advocating for workplace diversity, ethical business practices and sustainability initiatives. These priorities are influencing how hospitality brands position themselves and engage with their communities.

Their openness to working flexible hours, taking on cross-cultural roles and embracing international exposure also positions youth as adaptable assets in a sector reliant on interpersonal connection and customer service.

The need for long-term investment in youth talent

As the industry looks to recover from the disruptions of recent years, Hill stresses the importance of sustained investment in young talent.

“The role of youth in the hospitality industry is both impactful and indispensable. By bringing energy, innovation and a deep understanding of technology, young professionals are not only enhancing guest experiences but also steering the industry toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.

"Investing in youth through training, mentorship, and leadership opportunities will ensure the continued growth and relevance of hospitality in an increasingly interconnected world,” she says.