How e-learning and live sessions benefit individuals and organisations

We have been working with the blended learning model for a few years now, and for most of our team, and many of our clients, this has been brilliant. What is blended learning in our context?

Well, when we speak about blended learning, we refer to a combination of some curated self-directed learning modules, combined with practical, interactive live sessions which could be online or in person. I started off by saying that this approach has been brilliant both for us in the team at Contract, as well as for our clients, well let’s discuss why.

I recently finished working on a mini-blended journey, with a client on the topic of agile leadership, and I was left with an interesting reflection at the end of the process. I have worked with several clients on different blended journeys, and quite a few with this client. After the live session, while thinking about what went well and what could be better, I reflected on the ease of the depth of discussion. A large part of my job as a facilitator is to co-create a safe space with the group, to engage in interesting, reflective discussions related to the respective topic. There are specific things we do to support this, such as setting a contract or agreement on how we want to work together and sharing examples and personal stories to open the space for vulnerability. It only struck me at the end of this journey though, that our blended process enables this depth in ways that we sometimes don’t get with a two-day workshop.

Aside from the incredible depth that we can create through the combination of self-directed learning and live sessions, here are some other things that I think really make blended learning special:

Personalised learning experiences

One of the greatest strengths of blended learning is its ability to offer personalised learning experiences. While the content in the eLearning is standard, the combination with the live sessions allows for focus on real challenges, needs, and current pain points that the participants are experiencing. The different configurations we create in the live session allow participants the space to share experiences and perspectives and leave with some great tips and practical next steps.

Flexibility and convenience

This is probably the most obvious one, but still an important one to mention. As work is so busy, and people are navigating serious time challenges, having the flexibility to work through the e-learning at their own pace, and based on their own schedule is an incredible benefit.

Also worth noting that it is important to explore the readiness of the culture of the organisation to achieve success with this approach.

Enhanced retention and application

I think that this is probably one of the methods of learning that allows for the greatest application and retention of learning. Working through the bulk of the theory and content on your own allows for an individual to process at the pace that works for them, to make notes, and to reflect on personal experiences. Then being able to come together and enable learning with peers, talk about practical applications, and share experiences, helps to entrench the learning.

Building a learning community

Lastly, an aspect that is always important in learning is the community we grow with. At the end of almost every live session, I hear the reflection from participants that they are left feeling so much better because they feel like their peers are experiencing similar challenges, so they don’t feel so alone. We support them in building methods and relationships to support them going forward.

