Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMASanlam FintechGordon Institute of Business ScienceSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Africa Finance Corp to sign $320m deal with Italy to bolster Lobito funding

    Africa Finance Corporation, a Lagos-based continental financier, will sign a deal with Italy for $320m financing partly for a new transport corridor linking critical mineral fields with an Angolan port, its chief executive said on Thursday, 5 June 2025.
    By Duncan Miriri
    6 Jun 2025
    6 Jun 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    AFC, which is owned by African central banks and development lenders, is the financing partner for the United States-backed rail and road corridor linking the Angolan port of Lobito on the Atlantic coastline with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the minerals are mined.

    "The government of Italy has continued to express their support for the project. There will be a signing event of the facility that they are going to advance for the project," Samaila Zubairu noted in an interview after the launch of the financier's annual Africa infrastructure report.

    There will also be a meeting in Rome focusing on the Lobito corridor project as it is known, in the coming weeks, he added.

    The Lobito rail corridor is a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to the West and is considered key in countering Chinese control over copper and cobalt supplies in the region.

    Some of the cash from the Italian government will go towards AFC's regular lending operations, he said, without giving a precise split.

    AFC, which usually aims to raise $2-3bn every year, has raised more than $1bn this year so far, and it is looking to raise roughly $1bn more via a syndication facility soon, Zubairu said.

    "We have a huge syndication that we are launching shortly," he said, without providing more information.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz