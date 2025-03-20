Education Higher Education
    A pioneer in nuclear medicine: Prof. Mike Sathekge receives honorary doctorate from the NWU

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    5 Jun 2025
    5 Jun 2025
    South Africa should invest more in nuclear research if it wishes to remain globally competitive and fulfil its responsibility to meet the diverse needs of its communities.
    A pioneer in nuclear medicine: Prof. Mike Sathekge receives honorary doctorate from the NWU

    This was Professor Machaba Michael “Mike” Sathekge’s message when he received his honorary doctorate in Pharmaceutical Sciences (Philosophiae Doctor, Honoris Causa) from the North-West University (NWU) on Wednesday 4 June.

    He emphasised that the wide-ranging benefits of nuclear research, in areas such as medical science, energy production, agriculture, food security and environmental sciences, should be regarded as a national priority.

    And he would know. A towering figure at the forefront of nuclear medicine, Prof. Sathekge’s career has reshaped the clinical and research landscape of cancer and infectious disease treatment in South Africa and beyond.

    His contributions are both technical triumphs and deeply human victories.

    Prof. Sathekge was raised in Tembisa and later became a standout scholar in Soshanguve, where he achieved the best national results in mathematics. He trained as a medical doctor at Medunsa. He also earned his master’s degree there and began his career in nuclear medicine. A scholarship then took him to Belgium, where he obtained a PhD in molecular imaging in TB and HIV.

    Upon returning home, he became head of Nuclear Medicine at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Under his leadership, a number of firsts have been achieved, including pioneering the use of Selective Internal Radiation Therapy for liver cancer in South Africa, to introducing novel therapies for prostate and neuroendocrine cancers using Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225. His work with PSMA-targeted therapies has gained global recognition, putting South African oncology research at the forefront of international clinical trials.

    As President of NuMeRI, he leads the continent’s only dedicated nuclear medicine research infrastructure, aligning science, health, and policy. A prolific academic and dedicated mentor, Sathekge has supervised dozens of postgraduate students and authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications.

    Awards and widespread respect have been bestowed upon Sathekge, who exemplifies how locally rooted research can have a global impact. By fusing compassion with cutting-edge science, he has transformed South Africa’s nuclear medicine capabilities and, crucially, improved patient outcomes. He has also challenged conventional care norms, introducing novel radiopharmaceutical theranostics, while maintaining an ethos of healing and academic integrity. Through these efforts, he has changed the way cancer is approached and treated.

    Prof. Sathekge is married to Dr Rachel Sathekge, an orthodontist, and the couple has two sons.

    The NWU’s honorary doctorate recognises not only his achievements, but also the future he continues to shape.

    Follow the link to the article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/pioneer-nuclear-medicine-prof-mike-receives-honorary-doctorate-nwu

    Watch an interview with Prof. Sathekge and a video of the event here:



    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
