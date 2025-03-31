Veteran journalist Lizeka Mda joins Sanlam Group financial journalism awards judging panel

Sanlam announces veteran journalist and media trainer Lizeka Mda has joined the independent judging panel of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism.

Lizeka Mda

Mda joins as the awards celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2025, with the competition attracting a record 237 entries compared to 171 in 2024. The 50th anniversary gala ceremony will be hosted in Johannesburg in October.

She is a veteran journalist and media trainer with 30 years of experience including editorial and commercial publishing. Her career includes roles as a senior writer for the Mail & Guardian, deputy editor at City Press, executive editor at The Star, and editor-in-chief of Sawubona magazine. Further, Mda is a Nieman Fellow of Harvard University, a Ron Brown Fellow of the National Minority Business Council in New York and has served on the executive board of the South African National Editors Forum and the Appeals Panel of the Press Council.

Mda said: “I am delighted to join the independent judging panel of the Sanlam group financial journalism awards in this jubilee year of the event. I look forward to collaborating with the members of the panel and to contribute to the further success of the awards, while advancing financial journalism across Africa.”

She joins the panel chaired by Kenya’s Prof Nixon Kariithi with nine other experienced media professionals including: Angela Agoawike (Nigeria), Charles Naudé (South Africa), Emily May Brown (Namibia), Freddie Rayborn Bulley (Ghana), Aggie Asiimwe Konde (Uganda), Tom Indimuli (Kenya), Ulrich Joubert (South Africa), Professor Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa), and Musa Zondi (South Africa).

The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have been recognising exceptional financial journalism in Africa since 1974. The awards are open to African journalists in print, online, radio and TV media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publish or broadcast their financial stories on the continent.



