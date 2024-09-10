Companies must think about more than just the bottom line

As the world evolves, the future of business increasingly intertwines growth with the well-being of people and the planet. Companies that focus solely on financial metrics risk obsolescence in an economy that values sustainability, purpose and compassion. The businesses poised to lead in this new era of responsible capitalism will embrace a humane approach, redefining success by integrating new metrics and exploring innovative work models. This shift is particularly relevant in South Africa, where businesses face pressing socioeconomic challenges. Rising unemployment and mental health struggles require more than economic solutions – they demand businesses that actively contribute to societal and environmental well-being.

Many clients and partners are moving beyond traditional profit-driven measures, opting for strategies that prioritise community engagement, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship. This not only boosts employee morale, but also strengthens market positioning through deeper stakeholder connections. For years, profit has been the dominant measure of business success. However, in today’s interconnected world, we need to question this narrow focus. In our work, we have seen companies starting to realise that creating true value means going beyond just numbers on a balance sheet – it involves building long-term relationships and trust with their employees, customers and communities.

A humane economy asks us to go further, moving beyond profits to create real value for all stakeholders, employees, customers, communities and the environment. It is about businesses that don’t just do well, but also do good. Purpose-driven business models are becoming more prominent globally, with companies aligning their operations with social and environmental goals. This trend reflects a broader shift towards corporate social responsibility, where businesses build trust and resilience by serving both people and the planet.

In South Africa, workplace stress and mental health challenges are becoming increasingly important. According to the Ipsos global discourse on mental health, 71% of South Africans reported experiencing stress so severe they couldn’t cope. This situation makes employee well-being essential to business strategy. Organisations integrating it into their core strategies are seeing tangible results, including higher productivity, reduced absenteeism, and improved employee engagement. By prioritising mental health and fostering supportive workplaces, companies enhance productivity and innovation. Happier, healthier employees are more engaged and loyal, providing their employers with a competitive edge.

Innovative models – the four-day week

One of the most exciting trends globally is the shift towards the four-day workweek. This model has shown remarkable results in terms of increased productivity, improved work-life balance, and higher employee satisfaction. A study by 4 Day Week Global found most participating companies saw benefits so important they chose to make the policy permanent. The trend is giving rise to promising programmes that drive innovation in collaboration and time management. This model gives employees flexibility to balance work and personal responsibilities.

For South Africa, adopting this approach presents an opportunity to rethink resource allocation, allowing for investments in employee development and community initiatives. It encourages a redefinition of productivity, emphasising value over hours worked. To fully embrace this model, mutual trust between employers and employees is crucial. Employers must trust their teams to deliver quality work in less time, while employees need to demonstrate their capability to thrive in this new structure. This shift signals a strategic approach that prioritises well-being as a business imperative.

Companies that succeed will view growth as more than just an economic outcome. The future of business lies in embracing an inclusive, humane approach that values profit alongside the well-being of people, communities and the environment. An important question is whether consumers would pay extra for businesses committed to improving employees’ lives. Imagine a restaurant that serves delicious meals while ensuring fair wages for its staff and supporting their children’s education. Would customers support such a cause? Increasingly, consumers make choices based on values and are willing to spend more for brands prioritising social responsibility. In South Africa, where the wealth gap is pronounced, diners may find deeper meaning in their meals when they know their patronage uplifts local families.

This commitment could attract consumers who care about making a difference, fostering loyalty and enhancing the restaurant’s reputation. Prioritising people can create a win-win for all involved. Ultimately, building new ways of working, they lay the groundwork for long-term resilience and success. In South Africa, these trends are especially critical, providing a pathway not only to survive, but also to shape a more equitable future. The future of business lies in balancing growth with compassion and profit with purpose. Companies embracing this holistic approach are already reaping benefits, positioning themselves to lead the next generation of responsible capitalism.



