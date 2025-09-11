South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Happy FridayPublicis Groupe AfricaNewzroom AfrikaSocial PlacesThe Rooms NetworkOFM RadioOnPoint PRTDMCBrave GroupOgilvy South AfricaIncubetaProvantageEbony+IvoryCape Town TourismPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign: Happy Friday and Alta du Toit show what it means to be Forever Young

    Issued by Happy Friday
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    When it comes to giving, nothing opens hearts (and wallets) faster than a child in need. We’re wired to respond to innocence, but what happens when that innocence never fades?

    That was the starting point for Happy Friday’s latest print campaign for Alta du Toit, a home for adults with intellectual disabilities. The campaign reminds people that while residents like Anneke, Charlotte, Emile, Danny and Elise may grow older in years, their spirit remains forever young, and just as deserving of care and support.

    A truth that never grows old

    An intellectual disability doesn’t just delay development. It freezes the mind in time. While the body ages, the sense of wonder and openness remain unchanged.

    “Instead of creating a campaign that leaned on pity or stereotypes, we wanted to hold up a mirror to the residents’ joy.” says Jonathan Wolberg, executive creative director at Happy Friday. “These were not staged moments. What you see is real laughter, real discovery, and real magic.”

    From insight to image

    The campaign rolled out as five compelling print ads, each capturing a resident in a moment of unfiltered delight. Together, they carried the powerful message that being forever young should also mean being forever supported – with a clear call to donate.

    The campaign was unveiled at a launch event that left many in the audience visibly moved, before being published in the Financial Mail and The Star, and later shared on Alta du Toit’s Instagram page.

    Fu’aad Kasu, creative director at Happy Friday, recalls: “At the launch event, I watched people encounter the work for the very first time. You could see it on their faces. The laughter, the tears, the recognition of something pure and human. That’s when we knew the campaign had done its job. It had made people feel.”

    Proof that joy inspires giving

    Within just a few weeks of launch, the campaign helped raise nearly R1m in donor pledges. As both an Alta du Toit board member and the father of Danny, one of the campaign’s featured residents, Petrus Marais shared: “We saw not just donations, but a shift in perception. People began to see our residents not as patients, but as people full of joy who deserve lifelong support.”

    #BehindtheCampaign: Happy Friday and Alta du Toit show what it means to be Forever Young

    The team behind Forever Young

    Client: Alta du Toit

    Agency: Happy Friday
    ECD: Jonathan Wolberg
    Creative director: Fu’aad Kasu
    Copywriters: Shannon Miller, Laeeqah Cassim
    Art director: Leándre Nel
    Designer: Nonjabuliso Mazini
    Client service: Carla Reid and Shameen Matthews-Green

    Photographer: Frances Marais
    Retoucher: Frances Marais
    Art director: Shelly Bergh
    Photography assistants: Abel Mwanza and Tshepo Rancho

    Special thanks to: Petrus Marais, Frances Marais, the Alta du Toit board and staff, for their generous donation of time, passion and expertise.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Happy Friday
    Happy Friday crafts engaging and happy TTL work. We believe “happy people make happy work”, because when our people are happy, they’ll take care of business: yours and ours.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz