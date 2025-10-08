South Africa
    Government confirms approval of permit for Abakan Air

    The Department of Transport has confirmed the approval and issuing of a Foreign Operator’s Permit (FOP) to the Abakan Air for transporting general cargo, civilian helicopter, and acrobatic airplanes.
    8 Oct 2025
    Source: SANews.gov.za
    Source: SANews.gov.za

    The operator applied for the FOP on 9 September 2025. The department subsequently issued the permit on 23 September 2025.

    “It is important to highlight that the South African government has not blacklisted the operator, concerned. Furthermore, the department has no knowledge or record of any information from any other government indicating that this operator has been blacklisted,” the department said on Monday.

    The application required the operator to submit information about the consignor/consignee of the cargo, which in this case was provided and confirmed by the relevant company in writing.

    Furthermore, the operator was also required to contract a regulated cargo agent in South Africa, and that was also confirmed.

    Details of the crew and their paperwork were also required and were submitted accordingly.

    The flight plan was also required by the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS). Further information can be obtained from ATNS regarding the Plan.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
