    eThekwini launches public transport information centre

    In a bold move towards transforming the commuter experience, eThekwini Municipality has officially launched its Public Transport Information Centre.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Image: Ribbon cutting as eThekwini Municipality officially launches its Public Transport Information Centre -
    Image: Ribbon cutting as eThekwini Municipality officially launches its Public Transport Information Centre - SAnews.gov.za on X


    The centre is housed within the City’s Traffic Management Centre in the Durban Central Business District.

    The centre launch coincides with national Transport Month and is designed to provide commuters with reliable and accessible information about Durban’s public transport system.

    Speaking at the launch on Monday, 6 October, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, highlighted the significance of the centre being people focused.

    “Public transport is not only about buses, taxis, and trains. At its heart, it is about people, connecting them to work, schools, healthcare, family, and recreation. Reliable information is a necessity, and this centre will ensure that commuters are informed, empowered, and able to travel with confidence,” he said.

    Information updates

    The Public Transport Information Centre will provide updates on the city’s public transport bus services, incidents affecting travel on the city’s roads, and respond to queries about the city’s cashless payment system, Muvo, through its easy-to-use communication channels, including a toll-free number and a public transport email helpdesk.

    Mayor Xaba explained how the system will operate.

    “By integrating data from the Metro Police, the city’s public transport bus operators, and the Transport Management Centre, our centre can deliver timely, accurate updates that commuters can trust. This is about efficiency, transparency and dignity for every person who relies on public transport in Durban,” Xaba said.

    The initiative is built on collaboration across the city’s transport ecosystem, with metro police providing incident data, operators sharing service information, and the Traffic Management Centre offering real-time monitoring.

    Xaba emphasised that the launch reflects eThekwini Municipality’s broader commitment to building a modern, inclusive and commuter-centred transport system.

    “During Transport Month, we celebrate the innovation and the partnerships that are shaping the future of transport in the city. The Information Centre is an example of how technology and collaboration can directly benefit residents,” he said.

    The Public Transport Information Centre can be contacted on toll free number: 087 121 9446, or email at az.oc.nabrudog@ofnI.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
