Global AI and finance guru Maarten de Borst brings ChatGPT masterclass for finance professionals to SA

Finance professionals will learn how to harness generative AI in their work with this ChatGPT masterclass, hosted by Maarten de Borst and CFO South Africa.

CFO South Africa is excited to host an experience unlike anything finance professionals have experienced before. On 17 April, global AI and finance guru Maarten de Borst will be presenting a ChatGPT masterclass in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Maarten is a strategy consultant at Numbers, a boutique technology consulting firm in Amsterdam. He's the author of three books, a public speaker and technology advisor to the Amsterdam Police. Maarten has a background in economics and finance.

CFO South Africa brings finance executives together, boosting their knowledge, networks and careers through down-to-earth engagement, world-class events and engaging original content. This course is only one example of these initiatives, and is designed to equip finance teams with the knowledge and skills they need to leverage generative AI effectively.

“Maarten’s masterclass has sold out at every event in Europe since its launch in mid-2023 and has been created especially for finance professionals,” says CFO South Africa executive community director Georgina Guedes.

During this one-day course, Maarten will give attendees valuable insight into large language models (LLMs), teach them how to recognise the dangers that come with AI, such as fraud and cybercrime, as well as help them identify and explore the opportunities AI offers to the broader industry.

“Whether you’re a finance professional who wants to increase efficiency and spend more time on strategic tasks, a finance manager or controller who wants to strengthen your analytical skills, a risk manager who wants to better manage risks, or an analyst who wants to make better predictions, Maarten will have important insights for you!” Georgina says.

For only R5,250, finance professionals can learn how to speed up reporting, do more value-adding work and boost their bottom line – and lunch is included. To sign up for this masterclass, click here. Hurry – seats are selling out fast.

Finance executive masterclass

Maarten will also be presenting a workshop for finance executives on 16 April. This limited-number workshop for CFOs costs R10,500, and includes a networking lunch.

CFOs will get the exclusive opportunity to interact with Maarten one-on-one during the course, and will be presented with executive-level case studies and exercises. “The workshop has been created especially with use cases and hands-on tasks for finance executives, and will take you from ‘playing around with ChatGPT’ to becoming an expert user,” Georgina explains.

To find out more about this exclusive opportunity, contact Georgina on az.oc.ofc@sedeugg or click here to purchase a ticket.