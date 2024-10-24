Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Academic Navigator/Lecturer: Introduction to Web Development Cape Town
- Academic Navigator (Lecturer): Programming Logic and Design Cape Town
- Academic Navigator (Lecturer): Motion Design Technology 3 Cape Town
- Lecturer: Visual Communication Cape Town
- Academic Manager - School of Information Technology Pretoria
- Lecturer/Senior Lecturer - Permanent and Fixed Term Centurion
- Equipment Stores Officer Cape Town
- Lecturer: Afrikaans Language Centurion
- Lecturer: Computer Science- Programming (Part-Time) Port Elizabeth
- Lecturer - Management Studies - Supply Chain (Part-Time) Port Elizabeth
Geared for Greatness
This ensures that the students are producing industry-ready projects before they even step into the real world of the Creative Economy.
From the most recent cutting-edge film production tools to advanced technological tools in business innovation, Afda’s mission is to ensure that the students have everything they need to succeed in their creative journeys.
The most recent additions to the growing gear equipment on Afda campuses include:
Afda acquired 6 Arri Alexa Mini cameras, complementing the existing 9 Arri Alexa cameras used for 3rd-year and postgraduate student productions. Not forgetting to mention, a total of x17 Canon C70 Mirrorless camera Kits. Each kit comes equipped with x4 Cine Lenses, the Nano 2 Wireless Follow-Focus system, Mars 4K Wireless Video Transmission system, including Ronin RS-4 Pro Gimbals for optimised camera-stabilisation. These C70 cameras have been hailed as trailblazers ushering in a new era in the world of filmmaking.
The Arri Alexa Mini stands as the camera of choice for shooting major blockbuster films such as The Joker, The Irishman, Aladdin, Jumanji, and Spiderman among others. Witnessing these Arris in action at the Gear Expo promises to be an awe-inspiring experience!
In 2023, Afda made the largest order of NANLITE products in Africa, and the manufacturer gave their thanks with some handy gadgets for all Stores personnel. The newest addition, the NANLITE FORZA60 B LED lights, brings bi-color and full-color capabilities to all productions. Coupled with the Cheqroom app for seamless equipment reservations and asset management, the students have everything they need to excel in their tasks.
To add to this, Afda also offers students:
- State of the art audio post-production facilities, equipped with AVID S3 and PreSonus Faderport 16 digital mixers. Our 5.1 studios can rival any globally.
- 7 PAVO Tube LED fixtures, compromised of x2 4FT and x2 2FT tubes; across the x4 campuses. PAVO Tubes are the most-popular portable LED fixture in the global market.
- The latest META QUEST VR headset.
- The latest wireless accessories technology comprised of the DJI Ronin RS-4 Gimbal, TILTA Nano 2 wireless follow-focus system and the Hollyland Mars 4K wireless video transmission system.
- Various field-recorder options for advanced on-set sound recording – such as the PreSonus Mix Pre-3 including the Zoom F4, F6, H3 & H6 field recorders. All are equipped with Sennheiser dynamic & condenser microphones.
- State of the art Cine-Studios complete with various sonic liner materials & acoustic treatment.
Ready to start your journey as a visionary storyteller, creative leader and artist?
Applications to study at Afda in 2025 are open.
You can apply online via https://afda.co.za/apply-now/
Afda – the No.1 School for the Creative Economy
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
- Geared for Greatness24 Oct 11:00
- Afda film Warm on a hot winning streak22 Oct 08:27
- Afda alumna Muneera Sallies in race for the Oscars16 Oct 08:37
- Afda students and alumni triumph at SASC Visible Spectrum Awards26 Sep 10:56
- Afda students and alumni receive over 50 nominations at Saftas13 Sep 10:23