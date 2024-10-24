Geared for Greatness

Afda takes pride in continuously updating the state-of-the-art equipment on all Afda campuses.

This ensures that the students are producing industry-ready projects before they even step into the real world of the Creative Economy.

From the most recent cutting-edge film production tools to advanced technological tools in business innovation, Afda’s mission is to ensure that the students have everything they need to succeed in their creative journeys.

The most recent additions to the growing gear equipment on Afda campuses include:

Afda acquired 6 Arri Alexa Mini cameras, complementing the existing 9 Arri Alexa cameras used for 3rd-year and postgraduate student productions. Not forgetting to mention, a total of x17 Canon C70 Mirrorless camera Kits. Each kit comes equipped with x4 Cine Lenses, the Nano 2 Wireless Follow-Focus system, Mars 4K Wireless Video Transmission system, including Ronin RS-4 Pro Gimbals for optimised camera-stabilisation. These C70 cameras have been hailed as trailblazers ushering in a new era in the world of filmmaking.

The Arri Alexa Mini stands as the camera of choice for shooting major blockbuster films such as The Joker, The Irishman, Aladdin, Jumanji, and Spiderman among others. Witnessing these Arris in action at the Gear Expo promises to be an awe-inspiring experience!

In 2023, Afda made the largest order of NANLITE products in Africa, and the manufacturer gave their thanks with some handy gadgets for all Stores personnel. The newest addition, the NANLITE FORZA60 B LED lights, brings bi-color and full-color capabilities to all productions. Coupled with the Cheqroom app for seamless equipment reservations and asset management, the students have everything they need to excel in their tasks.

To add to this, Afda also offers students:

- State of the art audio post-production facilities, equipped with AVID S3 and PreSonus Faderport 16 digital mixers. Our 5.1 studios can rival any globally.

- 7 PAVO Tube LED fixtures, compromised of x2 4FT and x2 2FT tubes; across the x4 campuses. PAVO Tubes are the most-popular portable LED fixture in the global market.

- The latest META QUEST VR headset.

- The latest wireless accessories technology comprised of the DJI Ronin RS-4 Gimbal, TILTA Nano 2 wireless follow-focus system and the Hollyland Mars 4K wireless video transmission system.

- Various field-recorder options for advanced on-set sound recording – such as the PreSonus Mix Pre-3 including the Zoom F4, F6, H3 & H6 field recorders. All are equipped with Sennheiser dynamic & condenser microphones.

- State of the art Cine-Studios complete with various sonic liner materials & acoustic treatment.

Ready to start your journey as a visionary storyteller, creative leader and artist?

Applications to study at Afda in 2025 are open.

You can apply online via https://afda.co.za/apply-now/

Afda – the No.1 School for the Creative Economy



