From Paris to Mauritius: Radisson Individuals' rapid growth redefines the hotel landscape

Radisson Hotel Group is celebrating milestone growth, surpassing 100 hotels in operation and under development since the launch of Radisson Individuals in 2020.

Source: Supplied.

Today, the portfolio encompasses a variety of property types and experiences appealing to a broad traveller demographic. With an extended brand portfolio that now encompasses the new premier, boutique, and retreats segments, Radisson Individuals provides even more opportunities for distinction and visibility for each hotel.

Radisson Individuals is a soft brand offering independent hotels and regional chains the opportunity to join Radisson Hotel Group’s global network and distribution platform, while giving them the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity.

As of today, over 100 hotels across the globe have joined the growing Radisson Individuals network to leverage Radisson Hotel Group’s global recognition and to benefit from the strong halo effect of the Radisson brands. The highest industry standards and training ensure guests can indulge in the flavour and uniqueness of every hotel while enjoying the signature Yes I Can! service that is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s core beliefs.

Recent openings include:

Le Relais de La Malmaison , a member of Radisson Individuals, a tranquil retreat near Paris;

, a member of Radisson Individuals, a tranquil retreat near Paris; HARBR Hotel Ludwigsburg , a member of Radisson Individuals, a contemporary urban hotel in the greater Stuttgart area;

, a member of Radisson Individuals, a contemporary urban hotel in the greater Stuttgart area; Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare , a member of Radisson Individuals, a new addition to the Group’s Indian Ocean portfolio nestled along the east coast of Mauritius; and

, a member of Radisson Individuals, a new addition to the Group’s Indian Ocean portfolio nestled along the east coast of Mauritius; and Namah Nainital, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, the Group’s fourth hotel in Uttarakhand, India.

Radisson Individuals is now expanding its flexible offering across three segments, from upper midscale to upper upscale, ensuring consistently high standards and relevance to guests and owners across the portfolio.

Elie Younes, executive vice president & global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group commented on the expansion: "The exceptional success of Radisson Individuals is testament to Radisson Hotel Group’s ability to help the industry set relevant trends and provide true added value for our owners and guests.

"The evolution of Radisson Individuals with three new segments further offers opportunities for distinction and visibility within an elastic framework."

The Radisson Individuals brand now encompasses:

Radisson Individuals: Radisson Individuals brings together hotels that meet Radisson Hotel Group’s high standards of service and quality yet have unique characteristics that are outside the Group’s core brands. This affiliation empowers hotels to maintain their uniqueness while benefiting from the experience and infrastructure of Radisson Hotel Group. Radisson Individuals Premier: A selection of upper-upscale hotels for both business and leisure travellers. Located in key leisure and business destinations with sophisticated designs, state-of-the-art facilities, and impeccable service. Radisson Individuals Boutique: A collection of intimate hotels selected for their sense of effortless style and timeless character. These handpicked properties invite guests to discover the charm of smaller hotels that blend intimate, stylish settings with impeccable service. Properties and locations are thoughtfully curated to provide delightful stays with strong local influences. Radisson Individuals Retreats: An array of immersive escapes and gorgeous getaways, enriched by hand-picked experiences to rejuvenate the mind and body. These properties act as a platform for unique hideaways in renowned destinations, unlocking their full potential with Radisson Hotel Group's strong distribution capabilities. Guests are connected with the authentic spirit of each location, focusing on nature while enjoying the highest standards of quality and service.

By affiliating with the Radisson Individuals brand, hotel owners can offer guests opportunities to discover hotels in new locations with unique personalities, assured they will receive the exceptional service they expect from a Radisson Hotel Group hotel.