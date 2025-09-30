South Africa
Property Retail & Hospitality Property
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPBPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    From Paris to Mauritius: Radisson Individuals' rapid growth redefines the hotel landscape

    Radisson Hotel Group is celebrating milestone growth, surpassing 100 hotels in operation and under development since the launch of Radisson Individuals in 2020.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Today, the portfolio encompasses a variety of property types and experiences appealing to a broad traveller demographic. With an extended brand portfolio that now encompasses the new premier, boutique, and retreats segments, Radisson Individuals provides even more opportunities for distinction and visibility for each hotel.

    Radisson Individuals is a soft brand offering independent hotels and regional chains the opportunity to join Radisson Hotel Group’s global network and distribution platform, while giving them the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity.

    As of today, over 100 hotels across the globe have joined the growing Radisson Individuals network to leverage Radisson Hotel Group’s global recognition and to benefit from the strong halo effect of the Radisson brands. The highest industry standards and training ensure guests can indulge in the flavour and uniqueness of every hotel while enjoying the signature Yes I Can! service that is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s core beliefs.

    Recent openings include:

    • Le Relais de La Malmaison, a member of Radisson Individuals, a tranquil retreat near Paris;
    • HARBR Hotel Ludwigsburg, a member of Radisson Individuals, a contemporary urban hotel in the greater Stuttgart area;
    • Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals, a new addition to the Group’s Indian Ocean portfolio nestled along the east coast of Mauritius; and
    • Namah Nainital, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, the Group’s fourth hotel in Uttarakhand, India.

    Radisson Individuals is now expanding its flexible offering across three segments, from upper midscale to upper upscale, ensuring consistently high standards and relevance to guests and owners across the portfolio.

    Elie Younes, executive vice president & global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group commented on the expansion: "The exceptional success of Radisson Individuals is testament to Radisson Hotel Group’s ability to help the industry set relevant trends and provide true added value for our owners and guests.

    "The evolution of Radisson Individuals with three new segments further offers opportunities for distinction and visibility within an elastic framework."

    The Radisson Individuals brand now encompasses:

      Radisson Individuals: Radisson Individuals brings together hotels that meet Radisson Hotel Group’s high standards of service and quality yet have unique characteristics that are outside the Group’s core brands. This affiliation empowers hotels to maintain their uniqueness while benefiting from the experience and infrastructure of Radisson Hotel Group.

      Radisson Individuals Premier: A selection of upper-upscale hotels for both business and leisure travellers. Located in key leisure and business destinations with sophisticated designs, state-of-the-art facilities, and impeccable service.

      Radisson Individuals Boutique: A collection of intimate hotels selected for their sense of effortless style and timeless character. These handpicked properties invite guests to discover the charm of smaller hotels that blend intimate, stylish settings with impeccable service. Properties and locations are thoughtfully curated to provide delightful stays with strong local influences.

      Radisson Individuals Retreats: An array of immersive escapes and gorgeous getaways, enriched by hand-picked experiences to rejuvenate the mind and body. These properties act as a platform for unique hideaways in renowned destinations, unlocking their full potential with Radisson Hotel Group's strong distribution capabilities. Guests are connected with the authentic spirit of each location, focusing on nature while enjoying the highest standards of quality and service.

    By affiliating with the Radisson Individuals brand, hotel owners can offer guests opportunities to discover hotels in new locations with unique personalities, assured they will receive the exceptional service they expect from a Radisson Hotel Group hotel.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz