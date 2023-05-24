Freedom of Movement internship opportunity launched for Youth Month

The campaign will give 10 youths between the ages of 18 to 25 the opportunity to train as retail interns for one week in June, in one of Fom's 24 stores nationwide.
Participants will shadow Fom store managers for a week and learn the fundamentals of the retail industry and customer service.
The interns will engage in workshops led by Fom's head of people support who will facilitate CV updates, and job-readiness support, and provide letters of recommendation, and an internship completion certificate to empower interns in kickstarting their retail journeys.
To further inspire the selected interns to make moves in retail, all interns will be listed for exciting opportunities to join Fom's workforce during holiday breaks and other peak trade periods.
“As a proudly homegrown brand, we feel a deep responsibility to invest in South African youth,” says Léan Boezaart, CEO of Fom.
“We are thrilled to offer our 'For The Youth' initiative, which aligns with our commitment to empower and inspire the next generation.”
Chosen candidates will be announced on 12 June 2024 and will be contacted directly.