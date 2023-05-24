Freedom of Movement internship opportunity launched for Youth Month

Lifestyle retail brand Freedom of Movement (Fom) has launched its For The Youth campaign – a movement by Fom Forward, the brand’s CSI programme. This initiative aims to inspire and empower South African youth through a retail internship experience.

The campaign will give 10 youths between the ages of 18 to 25 the opportunity to train as retail interns for one week in June, in one of Fom's 24 stores nationwide.

Participants will shadow Fom store managers for a week and learn the fundamentals of the retail industry and customer service.

The interns will engage in workshops led by Fom's head of people support who will facilitate CV updates, and job-readiness support, and provide letters of recommendation, and an internship completion certificate to empower interns in kickstarting their retail journeys.

To further inspire the selected interns to make moves in retail, all interns will be listed for exciting opportunities to join Fom's workforce during holiday breaks and other peak trade periods.

“As a proudly homegrown brand, we feel a deep responsibility to invest in South African youth,” says Léan Boezaart, CEO of Fom.

“We are thrilled to offer our 'For The Youth' initiative, which aligns with our commitment to empower and inspire the next generation.”

Campaign details

Eligibility: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old, currently unemployed or students, and legal residents of South Africa living in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, or Free State (where Fom stores are located).

Availability: Applicants must be available for five days of their choosing during the week of 18–25 June 2024.

Application deadline: Applications must be submitted via the designated Fom careers portal by midnight (12am), Sunday 9 June 2024.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Fom careers page online portal.

Step 2: Complete the application form and upload relevant documents.

Step 3: Check your inbox for next steps.

Chosen candidates will be announced on 12 June 2024 and will be contacted directly.