    Financial boost for eThekwini youth-owned businesses

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Twenty small and medium youth-owned businesses in eThekwini have received financial aid to enable them to grow and increase the productivity of their businesses.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The youth-owned businesses received R10,00 each through the Youth in Business Programme, which aims to inject financial aid into the emerging businesses.

    EThekwini Municipality’s Governance and Human Capital Committee Chairperson, Nkosenhle Madlala, who leads the programme, congratulated the recipients of the funding, and assured them that the Mayoral Youth Development Office will continue to aid emerging businesses and encourage entrepreneurship.

    Madlala said the municipality’s Youth Development Policy is more than just a directive, but a promise to nurture the aspirations of young people and to provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

    “The establishment of a youth fund remains a cornerstone of our youth development policy. This fund is not only a financial reservoir but a beacon of our unwavering support and belief in your potential,” Madlala said.

    Madlala said the youth fund also helps the municipality set the agenda for the coming year and ensures that “we continue to align our efforts with your evolving needs and aspirations”.

    Mayoral Youth Development Office Manager, Nokuthula Hlophe, said the office will continue to forge and strengthen relations with sister cities to promote youth development throughout the city.

    Funding recipient, Sandile Mhlanga, expressed his appreciation for the cash injection into his business.

    “We appreciate what the municipality has done for our businesses. As business owners, we wish the programme well and that it grows to greater heights,” Mhlanga said.

