Fashion influences set design and film locations

Fashion and interior design have the power to dazzle film sets to dramatic effect, all working together to convey a certain atmospheric tone or mood. What’s trending on Europe’s runways is known to influence a film’s narrative structure, set design, how a director and writers bring their characters to life, and even the choice of film locations.

Image supplied

According to this year’s Paris Fashion Week, fuller skirts and ball gown silhouettes will be all the rage, as seen in the collections of designers like Bottega Veneta and Staud, with Olympic-inspired metallics in gold, silver, and bronze dominating the runway.

Considering these trends, how does this translate into a film location? Because runways also define what’s next in interior design, fashion photographers and production designers are looking for film locations that mirror the style of a season’s collection.

“The fashion industry has four seasons, and so the requests are always shifting, which is why there is a constant need for quality locations that are well-managed for shoots. We are always adding new properties to our portfolio so that clients who shoot in Cape Town always have new locations to choose from,” says Julia Finnis-Bedford, founder of Amazing Spaces, an international film locations company that has paired film crews from all over the globe with sublime settings offered by South African properties since 2000.

Retro revival in fashion

“We predict that the upcoming film season, which usually begins around mid-October and runs until the end of March in Cape Town, is likely to be influenced by 90s minimalism alongside futuristic details. This translates into modern, minimalist homes or stark industrial settings. We expect to see a resurgence of bold geometric patterns and a vibrant palette for interior design that complements the vivacity of the season.

Outdoor spaces are being transformed into lush retreats, reflecting a growing desire for nature-inspired serenity. Conversely, a bohemian apparel line might call for a location with rich textures and an earthy palette. The current trend towards retro revival in fashion sees a demand for locations that reflect historical eras, from Art Deco to Mid-Century Modern,” says Finnis-Bedford.

Cape Town is one of the world’s most desirable destinations for film locations, attracting big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and Sean Penn, and for very good reason. As a country, South Africa enjoys 300 hours of sunshine per month, offers unique locations, diverse topography, and cosmopolitan cities, and can double for almost every part of the world.

It’s also up to 40% cheaper to make films and shoot fashion catalogues in South Africa than in Europe and the US.

Location, location, location

With so many properties and locations on offer, what makes one film location stand out from another? Atmosphere, or as Finnis-Bedford calls it, the "wow factor." Atmosphere is an integral part of storytelling that can transform a simple plot into a captivating cinematic experience and can be achieved with the use of light and shadow, colour, scale, and composition—elements found in both a location's natural setting, interior design, and, of course, fashion.

“When finding the ideal location, the most important element we consider is lighting. The general layout of the property is also important, as there needs to be enough space for film crews to move around while they are working. We also look for interior and exterior aesthetics that offer a variety of textures and colours. This all contributes to the atmosphere film directors are looking for that, when blended with music and lighting, creates a tangible texture viewers can emotionally connect with,” she says.

Listing your house as a film location can be profitable. Depending on the size of the house and its wow factor, daily rates can range anywhere from R10,000 to R60,000 per day.

Finnis-Bedford shares the following checklist for homeowners interested in listing their homes:

Start by decluttering and depersonalising your space. It helps to create a neutral backdrop that allows production teams to tailor the space to their vision.



Freshen up your spaces by giving your home a fresh coat of paint in neutral tones.



Highlight key features by accentuating any unique architectural elements or views.



Furniture needs to be versatile as well as stylish; opt for minimal decor so it can easily be rearranged or removed.



Maximise lighting by ensuring your spaces are well-lit using natural light where possible and updating light fixtures.



Consider signing up with a professional locations agency that has lots of experience working with production teams who can manage the entire process for you.

“In 2021, we expanded our offering and launched a real estate division called Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments after demand to purchase location properties increased. Since doing so, we’ve guided buyers who’ve wanted advice on remodelling their spaces so they are regularly used for film locations, which has massively increased their return on investment. Our agents are always looking for homes with high ceilings, open plan kitchens, white or neutral interior colours, unique and gorgeous windows and doors, wooden floors, large bedrooms and bathrooms, modern driveways, and pretty gardens.”

As the lines between fashion, interior design, and film continue to blur, Cape Town stands ready to provide a backdrop for the next big cinematic masterpiece.

Whether you're a filmmaker seeking the perfect setting or a homeowner looking to capitalize on the film industry's needs, Cape Town offers endless possibilities and a bright future in the world of film production.