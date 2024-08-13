Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeBullion PR & CommunicationFalse Bay CollegeThe Innovator TrustEnterprises University of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)BET SoftwareOxford University PressEduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MultiChoice Talent Factory 2025 open for entry

    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    Calling all aspiring filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, and storytellers - applications to win a fully funded academic year, provided by the MultiChoice Talent Factory, are open.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    Whether you're a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV & Film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the 13 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

    Since its inception in 2018, MTF has welcomed 60 students each year giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

    Through a series of rigorous training programmes, MTF believes in using hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Participants will have the chance to sharpen their craft, acquire invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking from some of the industry's best minds, and gain practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more.

    At the end of the programme, top performing students from each academy will get further training, mentorship and internship opportunities with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa. Upon completion students receive accredited and recognised qualification and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.

    All these initiatives are indicative of MTFs commitment to supporting MultiChoice’s content selection of delivering exciting local content, which is rich in culture. Africa has many untold stories and by investing in African talent, MultiChoice gets to uncover and showcase these stories by supporting MTFs students, giving them necessary skills and the platform to produce content that resonates with Africans and the global market. Through this support, MTF alumni’s have achieved phenomenal success in their productions.

    Applications are now open and will close on 15 September 2024. Candidates can visit MTF applications to submit their entries and learn more about the programme’s requirements.

    Read more: MultiChoice Talent Factory, MultiChoice Talent Factory
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz