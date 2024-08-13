MultiChoice Talent Factory 2025 open for entry

Calling all aspiring filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, and storytellers - applications to win a fully funded academic year, provided by the MultiChoice Talent Factory, are open.

Whether you're a young professional looking to change careers and expand your horizons or a newcomer eager to make your mark in the TV & Film industry, MTF welcomes applicants from all backgrounds across the 13 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has welcomed 60 students each year giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

Through a series of rigorous training programmes, MTF believes in using hands-on approach and mentorship from industry experts. Participants will have the chance to sharpen their craft, acquire invaluable insights into the business of filmmaking from some of the industry's best minds, and gain practical experience in areas such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and more.

At the end of the programme, top performing students from each academy will get further training, mentorship and internship opportunities with MTF global partners, such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Indian-based platform Zee World and will get an opportunity to work on productions in South Africa. Upon completion students receive accredited and recognised qualification and get a chance to produce and direct short films showcased on MultiChoice platforms.

All these initiatives are indicative of MTFs commitment to supporting MultiChoice’s content selection of delivering exciting local content, which is rich in culture. Africa has many untold stories and by investing in African talent, MultiChoice gets to uncover and showcase these stories by supporting MTFs students, giving them necessary skills and the platform to produce content that resonates with Africans and the global market. Through this support, MTF alumni’s have achieved phenomenal success in their productions.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 September 2024. Candidates can visit MTF applications to submit their entries and learn more about the programme’s requirements.