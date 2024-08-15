Spotify to celebrate Cape Town's diverse culture

Taking place from 5-8 September 2024, Spotify will identify and spotlight Cape Town's diverse and vibrant creative heritage. Tagged MOM: Mother of Music, the event will highlight the city's connection to the African Renaissance with a focus on music, community, sound, and art.

The event is aimed at bringing together music lovers and creative enthusiasts to experience the vibrant sounds, stunning art, streetwear that represent the culture of Cape Town.

The event will feature a playlist launch party, a high-energy rave, an exciting street party, an after-party which will culminate in a finale event in Khayelitsha among other exciting attractions.





Cape Town is renowned not only for its natural beauty and historical significance but also as the Mother City and a hub for producing globally recognized music artists. Spotify acknowledges Cape Town's role in nurturing South Africa's music stars, and the MOM: Mother of Music event underscores this recognition.

“Cape Town, as a cultural destination, is the perfect stage for MOM: Mother of Music. This event honours the city's extraordinary contribution to local and global music sub-scenes and fuels the creative spirit of its upcoming artists. Through MOM, we aim to celebrate the past, present, and future of Cape Town's music culture,” said Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

As part of the celebrations for the MOM:Mother of Music event, Spotify has launched a dedicated playlist, a curated collection of tracks celebrating the diverse and dynamic sounds of Cape Town.

