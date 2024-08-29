Retail Exhibitions & Events
    Fairtrade Africa's Change Day 2024: Charting the path to ethical growth

    29 Aug 2024
    29 Aug 2024
    As the world faces escalating environmental challenges and growing inequalities, the demand for ethical markets has never been more urgent. Fairtrade Africa's Change Day hosted on 28 August 2024, themed ‘Navigating a Fairer Future: Harnessing Global Market Dynamics for Ethical and Sustainable Growth’, addressed this pressing need head-on.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Held at The President Hotel in Cape Town, the event brought together Fairtrade-certified producers, commercial partners, industry experts, and media to explore how we can collectively drive the growth of ethical markets.

    Change Day brought together leading retailers, wine, cocoa, and coffee producers, trade justice advocates, climate activists, politicians, and development experts for a day of keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions.

    The aim was to empower stakeholders to leverage global market dynamics for more sustainable growth.

    Addressing the urgency of evolving ethical markets

    The rapid globalisation of trade has brought both opportunities and challenges, especially for producers in the global South. The growth of ethical markets is crucial in ensuring that these farmers and producers receive fair compensation, work under humane conditions, and contribute to our environment sustainably.

    As traditional market structures struggle to keep pace with the needs of millennial and Gen-Z consumers who demand equity and transparency, Fairtrade emerges as a crucial solution—promoting fairness from farm to store shelf.

    “Sustainable change is not just an option; it’s a necessity. With climate change, resource depletion, and social inequities threatening the future of our planet, it's imperative that we rethink how we do business,” comments Isaac Tongolaat, executive director at Fairtrade Africa.

    This year’s Change Day delved into actionable strategies that align with the global push for sustainability, addressing topics like value addition, e-commerce, and evolving market regulations as well as finding more attractive ways to entice younger people into farming and ensuring the sector’s long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

    The discussions highlighted the role of women and youth in driving these changes, showcasing success stories that prove sustainable growth is achievable.

    Attendees had the opportunity to engage with leading industry figures who shared their insights on navigating the complexities of today's global markets, from understanding emerging trends to adapting to new regulations. The event also provided a platform for producers to share their perspectives on expanding their reach in an ever-evolving market landscape.

    The dialogue, knowledge, and strategies shared at Fairtrade Africa’s Change Day represent a positive step toward shaping the future of ethical and sustainable trade, ensuring it becomes the norm rather than the exception.

