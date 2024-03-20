'Esprit x You': The freshest combo of fashion and flavour

Stand to win a shopping spree and celebrity styling worth R10,000

Esprit, the brand known for the freshest flavour combos, rings in the new year with a stylish campaign that puts fashion and self-expression at its centre, so you can #OwnYourFlavour!

Whether it’s with Esprit Mango Chilli, Esprit Watermelon Strawberry and a twist of Lime, or with a fresh fit that’s so you – Esprit is all about the freshest combos that make you feel like your most authentic self. In fact, it’s what defines us and sets us apart from the rest.

From Business Core x Streetwear to Skrrr Skrrr x Thrift, anything goes! As long as it speaks to you. Check out our latest video instalment for even more interesting fashion mashups and mixtures.

This year we’re owning our fresh flavour combos with a campaign called ‘Esprit x You’, giving you a chance to win a bold fashion combo of your own! With the help of celebrity stylist, Phupho Gumede K, five lucky winners will get to walk away with a shopping spree and style collab worth R10,000!

Just like Esprit, this campaign gives you a chance to put two or more flavours together to create an even fresher combo. And because we’re all one of a kind, we can’t wait to see the bold new looks our winners will be flaunting.

"‘Esprit x You’ invites our consumers to be true to themselves and let their clothes do the talking,” says Esprit’s brand manager, Buhle Jongilanga. “It’s about embracing what makes you unique and owning it with a brand that allows you to do just that.”

If you like to make a statement with the freshest fashion combos and dress to express, then this is your chance to enter. Simply buy any Esprit product, and dial *120*12321# for a chance to win.

It’s your time to shine with a unique fashion fusion, inspired by your most flavourful self!

Esprit supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.



