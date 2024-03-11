Educating for impact: Red & Yellow students win trip to Harvard University

Industries

Education Company news South Africa

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    11 Mar 2024
    Four BCom Marketing students from Red & Yellow Creative School of Business won the Honoris United Universities Impact Challenge, earning them mentoring and a trip to Harvard University.
    Students from institutions across Africa were challenged with selecting one of the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations, then coming up with a practical solution to help reach it in the African context.

    The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business team included four BCom Marketing students: Giverny Howorth, James Flinston, Sebastian Boyd, and Nicholas Holt. They selected SDG 4 Quality Education. This SDG aims to provide inclusive and equitable quality education, promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

    It’s reported that 40% of learners don’t pass matric – an alarming statistic that the students focused their project on, setting out to develop an accessible online platform for low-end communities to help identify and tackle learning disabilities like dyslexia.

    Their prize included a once in a lifetime trip to Harvard Business School Africa Business Club 26th Annual Business Conference, participation in the esteemed Harvard Innovation Labs Maker Studio, and mentorship from some of the world’s top business minds.

    Red & Yellow’s partnership with Honoris United Universities presents a remarkable opportunity that offers students exposure within the pan-African network, ultimately giving them a competitive edge for launching their careers.

    “Opportunities like these place Red & Yellow students at the forefront of the industry, providing them with invaluable international exposure and experiences. This showcase highlights how these students are making their mark on the global stage, with their academic efforts earning them a trip to Harvard University,” says Verusha Maharaj, managing director at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

    Initiatives like these are a testament to Red & Yellow’s goal to equip students for the world of work throughout their qualification, each of which is designed to expose students to real working environments from day one.

    It is equally crucial to adapt education to modern lifestyles, ensuring broader accessibility and more flexible modes of study. In 2023 Red & Yellow expanded its educational offering with a fully online distance-learning BCom Marketing undergraduate degree.

    The new mode of study was developed in response to increased market needs for further learning options in South Africa and makes all the benefits of the Red & Yellow BCom Marketing degree accessible to even more students. It is available online and can be completed in three to six years as an online distance-supported learning option.

    The BCom Marketing degree at Red & Yellow is available as full-time study on campus, as well as online distance learning.

    Read more: Harvard university, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.

