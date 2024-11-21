ESG ESG & Sustainability
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comOptimize AgencySafripolSoapboxCapacity RelationsFibre CircleIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRUCT Graduate School of BusinessSappiNorth-West University (NWU)Project codeXFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG & Sustainability News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Earthshot Prize 2025: Entries close soon

    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    The search is on for the next generation of environmental pioneers, with less than two weeks left to enter for the 2025 Earthshot Prize.
    Image source: Petr Malinak –
    Image source: Petr Malinak – 123RF.com

    This follows a record-breaking year for nominations - over 2,000 entries received from 139 countries - and saw Africa host the awards ceremony for the very first time. The star-studded awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, South Africa was broadcast live to millions of people across the continent by MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner of TEP.

    Categories

    The Earthshot Prize (TEP) seeks innovative solutions across five critical Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. Each winner receives £1m in prize money to scale their impactful solutions.

    TEP invites individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations across Africa and beyond to submit their groundbreaking ideas and technologies that can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. The prize seeks solutions that are:

    • Impactful: Demonstrating tangible positive effects on the environment.

    • Inspiring: Motivating others to act and join the global movement for change.
    • Inclusive: Benefitting communities and promoting equitable access to resources.

    TEP is a beacon of hope in the face of the climate crisis, searching for the next generation of environmental pioneers who are developing innovative solutions to repair the planet. Anyone with a bold idea is encouraged to apply here (https://apo-opa.co/3ZfDXdG).

    At the heart of TEP’s mission is a determination to bring environmental solutions to scale as fast as possible, to reach the goal of protecting and restoring the planet by 2030.

    The deadline for entries is 4 December 2024. Entries and nominations can be submitted here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz