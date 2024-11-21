Earthshot Prize 2025: Entries close soon

The search is on for the next generation of environmental pioneers, with less than two weeks left to enter for the 2025 Earthshot Prize.

This follows a record-breaking year for nominations - over 2,000 entries received from 139 countries - and saw Africa host the awards ceremony for the very first time. The star-studded awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, South Africa was broadcast live to millions of people across the continent by MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner of TEP.

Categories

The Earthshot Prize (TEP) seeks innovative solutions across five critical Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. Each winner receives £1m in prize money to scale their impactful solutions.

TEP invites individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations across Africa and beyond to submit their groundbreaking ideas and technologies that can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. The prize seeks solutions that are:

Impactful: Demonstrating tangible positive effects on the environment.



Inspiring: Motivating others to act and join the global movement for change.

Inclusive: Benefitting communities and promoting equitable access to resources.

TEP is a beacon of hope in the face of the climate crisis, searching for the next generation of environmental pioneers who are developing innovative solutions to repair the planet. Anyone with a bold idea is encouraged to apply here (https://apo-opa.co/3ZfDXdG).

At the heart of TEP’s mission is a determination to bring environmental solutions to scale as fast as possible, to reach the goal of protecting and restoring the planet by 2030.

The deadline for entries is 4 December 2024. Entries and nominations can be submitted here.