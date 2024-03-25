Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mixed-Use Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Development of Cape Town’s The Rubik nears completion

    Issued by Catchwords
    25 Mar 2024
    25 Mar 2024
    Cape Town's skyline is reaching new heights as The Rubik, a dazzling luxury apartment complex in the heart of the CBD, has reached the peak of its vertical ascent. With 27 levels of premium living and commercial spaces, The Rubik’s modern glass exterior promises residents and businesses unrivalled views of the city – from shimmering ocean to majestic mountain vistas.
    Development of Cape Town&#x2019;s The Rubik nears completion

    The Rubik is set for occupancy starting April 2024 with a multifaceted offering of residential apartments, sophisticated retail options and sleek offices.

    Abland Property Developers, the innovative force behind The Rubik and known for their sweeping imprint on Cape Town's urban landscape, have spearheaded this project in conjunction with Nedbank CIB, Giflo Group and WBHO.

    The Rubik builds on Abland's legacy of architecturally significant developments in the Mother City, such as 22 Bree and 35 Lower Long – both bearing a prestigious 4-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA). This third venture adds another striking structure to Cape Town's CBD at the intersection of Loop and Riebeek Streets.

    In light of the overwhelming demand for The Rubik’s apartments – including one- and two-bedroom apartments and exclusive penthouses – Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers, sees great potential for additional residential projects within Cape Town.

    Grant Silverman, director of Abland Property Developers
    Grant Silverman, director of Abland Property Developers

    With a total of 87 luxurious units filled with natural light, over 4,800sqm of premium sectional-title offices and nearly 400sqm of retail area, this mixed-use landmark is elegantly structured, and has the benefit of expansive parking facilities. Retail outlets grace two levels and office spaces span seven floors, while a separate entrance ushers residents up to opulent living that culminates in nine penthouses with private terraces and an alluring rooftop pool deck.

    With a design conceived by the renowned dhk Architects, The Rubik exemplifies state-of-the-art living: high-security concierge facilities operate around the clock alongside cutting-edge technology features and premium minimalist interiors.

    For those seeking to partake in vibrant city life from a bird's-eye view, these residences begin at R2.3m. The apartments are already more than 85% sold in response to significant investor yields bolstered by The Rubik's refined design, prime location and world-class amenities.

    The Rubik stands within easy reach of Cape Town's diverse culinary scene and effervescent cultural hubs such as museums and art galleries as well as significant historical sites. It lies along convenient MyCiti Bus routes near the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and minutes away from the global landmark that is the V&A Waterfront.

    Development of Cape Town&#x2019;s The Rubik nears completion
    Development of Cape Town&#x2019;s The Rubik nears completion
    Development of Cape Town&#x2019;s The Rubik nears completion

    Its strategic position near the financial district only adds to its allure as an optimal business location. “The Rubik's P-grade office spaces are tailor-made for today's business environment. National and international companies covet these types of spaces for their rich amenities and flexible designs,” comments Silverman.

    The Rubik P-grade office space includes seven floors of 700sqm each, and its two retail opportunities span 130sqm and 273sqm.

    “With its unparalleled offerings for both business and luxury lifestyle within one iconic edifice, The Rubik is set to redefine urban living within this historically rich yet dynamically evolving urban quarter of Cape Town,” says Silverman.

    Read more: Nedbank, Grant Silverman, Giflo Group
    NextOptions
    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.

    Related

    Helping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    IMC ConferenceHelping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    Primedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    Source: Nedbank CIB.
    Landmark ruling: Bheki Cele held liable for heist linked to R101m Nedbank loss
    19 Mar 2024
    Kagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter 3-year sponsorship agreement
    Kagiso Media RadioKagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter 3-year sponsorship agreement
    Rahul Jain, CEO and co-founder of Peach Payments
    Nedbank EFT option now available through Peach Payments
    7 Mar 2024
    Source: Payments Afrika
    Nedbank's annual profit rises on upbeat revenue
     5 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    SA's budget to consolidate more slowly, rate cuts delayed: Reuters poll
    15 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Development of Cape Town’s The Rubik nears completion
    12 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz