Creating for a cause: Sauce Advertising is Reach For A Dream's CSR agency

Sauce Advertising is creating for a good cause with Reach For A Dream. 31 May is Slipper Day – a national fundraising campaign and the biggest event in Reach For A Dream’s annual diary. Slipper Day is more than just a fundraiser though, it’s a beacon of hope for children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses. This year, Sauce Advertising is pulling out all the stops to help raise funds and awareness so that, together, we can make dreams come true.

Sauce Advertising has been working with Reach For A Dream for over 10 years now. First, through their partnership with Wimpy, who Sauce Advertising has worked with since 1998, and more recently as their official partner agency since 2021. This was a significant milestone in Sauce Advertising’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) journey. The agency and its directors have always been passionate about charitable causes, and this partnership cements their commitment to creating for a cause.

Shaun McEwan, MD of Sauce Advertising had this to say:

“One of our values here at Sauce is Passion, and we’re passionate about supporting non-profit organisations. The rewards we see from the help we give Reach For A Dream are the smiles on these kids’ faces and the slippers on everybody’s feet. We do this work pro bono, because it satisfies our passion for making a difference.”

Julia Sotirianakos, chief executive officer of Reach For A Dream, added:

“Our relationship with Sauce Advertising is a special one. They understand the concept of why we raise funds for Slipper Day and it comes alive in the TV advert and all the collateral. Everywhere you look: billboards, online, in the malls, and in the retail partners’ shops – there’s our beautiful campaign.”

Sauce Advertising has donated 287 hours of their time and contributed R325,000 towards making the campaign a success. Check out their TVC for Slipper Day, which is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

So, make sure to purchase your Slipper Day sticker at your local Wimpy and step out in your slippers on 31 May to contribute to making dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses. You’ll even be rewarded with a free Famous Wimpy Coffee!

Sauce Advertising and Reach For A Dream were both founded in 1988, and both have 35-year histories of making a difference in their communities. Other charities Sauce Advertising works with include Cupcakes of Hope, The Smile Foundation, Rounda, and Debonairs Pizza’s Doughnation initiative.