Citrus Growers' Association appoints new CEO

The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has appointed Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dr Ntshabele, who takes over leadership of the association, will continue to advocate for the crucial role the citrus industry plays in South African agriculture and its contribution to the economy.

Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele, Chief Executive Officer, Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA).

The CGA represents over 1,560 citrus growers from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia.

Dr Ntshabele brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with expertise across academia, the private sector, and the public sector. Before his appointment, he served as the Director of Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) for five years.

He is a trained veterinarian and has held leadership positions at Onderstepoort Biological Products. From 2015 to 2019, Dr Ntshabele served as the Minister Counsellor for Agriculture at the South African Embassy in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Mission to the European Union.

Focus on growth and sustainability

Dr Ntshabele is looking forward to leading the CGA through a critical period for the sector. “I am looking forward to helping shape the future of the local citrus industry. This is a crucial time for the sector. We must make sure that the projected growth in citrus production is translated into increased economic opportunities. A key to achieving that is expanding market access for our growers,” he said.

As he begins his tenure, Dr Ntshabele is also prioritising sustainability. "Continued focus on sustainability is a priority as well. I have always believed true sustainability is of little meaning if it does not embrace inclusive growth. In this area, the citrus industry needs to continue building on the exceptional work it has done. If all obstacles are removed, Southern African citrus can create even more significant economic opportunities for all,” he added.

Gerrit van der Merwe, Chairperson of the CGA, expressed full support for Dr Ntshabele’s appointment: “We are enthusiastic to start this new chapter in the CGA's history with Dr Ntshabele. He has our full confidence and support.”

Justin Chadwick, the outgoing CEO, also welcomed the appointment. "I have known Dr Ntshabele for many years, and I am thrilled that he has accepted the post of CEO of the CGA. His ability to calmly assess and reason, as well as his diplomacy, will be a huge asset to the CGA as the industry strives to continue on its growth path during more and more uncertain times. I wish Dr Ntshabele well as he takes the organisation forward,” said Chadwick.

After leading the CGA for 25 years, Justin Chadwick will retire at the end of March. He reflected on his time as CEO, saying: "I have been incredibly fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be CEO for the past 25 years, and I have no doubt that Dr Ntshabele will take the CGA from strength to strength."