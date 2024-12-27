Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiSA SharesThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Capitec's R56m brush with Sarb

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    27 Dec 2024
    27 Dec 2024
    The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has fined Capitec R56.25m for not complying with anti-money laundering rules set out by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).
    Source: LinkedIn.
    Source: LinkedIn.

    In a media statement, Sarb said it had conducted an inspection in 2021 focused on the retail bank segment while its 2022 inspection focused on the business banking segment of Capitec Bank, and that R10.5m of the fine “is conditionally suspended for a period of 36 months as from 30 July 2024”.

    Sarb said Capitec failed to fully comply with sections 21(1) and/or 21A to 21H of the FIC Act in that it failed to adequately conduct customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence and ongoing due diligence in respect of the sampled client files.

    Aspects of non-compliance inter alia included deficiencies concerning the verification of the identity of clients; as well as the verification of the identity of beneficial owners of legal entities and the address and source of funds.

    There were also deficiencies linked to the conduct of PEP screening and ongoing due diligence including annual reviews for high-risk clients; and
    obtaining senior-management approval when re-risk rating clients or pertaining to reviews of high-risk clients.

    Furthermore Capitec failed to comply with section 28 of the FIC Act terms of Cash Threshold Reporting (CTRs) to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in that it failed to inter alia ensure timeous reporting of CTRs and CTRAs to the FIC.

    Capitec also failed to comply with section 29 of the FIC Act in that it failed to timeously report Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and/or Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the FIC.

    The PA confirms that Capitec co-operated with the Prudential Authority and has undertaken the necessary remedial action to address the identified compliance deficiencies and control weaknesses.

    Read more: Capitec, South African Reserve Bank, money laundering, Financial Intelligence Centre Act, Katja Hamilton
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
      Related
      More industry news

      NextOptions
      Let's do Biz