Tourism Travel
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PRIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Bryte Travel Index 2024: Key trends shaping the road ahead for SA travellers

    21 Nov 2024
    21 Nov 2024
    Bryte Insurance has released its third annual Travel Trends Index, highlighting key travel trends for 2024. The latest edition explores the shifting behaviours of South African travellers, revealing a rise in eco-friendly adventures, tech-savvy trips, and blended work-leisure escapes. The Bryte Travel Index provides valuable insights into the evolving travel landscape, helping travellers stay informed and make the most of their next getaway.
    Source: DEZALB via
    Source: DEZALB via Pixabay

    Commenting on the 2024 edition, Anrieth Symon, head of travel at Bryte, says: "As a premier, proactive travel insurance specialist in Southern Africa, we are thrilled to bring another year of travel insights to the forefront. The 2024 Bryte Travel Index captures the evolving ways South Africans are exploring the world and provides a comprehensive look at the potential risks they must be aware of.

    "In the post-Covid travel landscape, paired with changes and challenges in the economy, the Index has become increasingly important for travel agents and brokers to understand trends and for the industry to keep up with the needs of our customers."

    The role of technology in travel

    One of the report's standout trends is the impact of technology on the travel industry. AI is transforming how people travel. From real-time flight updates to smarter itineraries, tech-savvy travellers are making their journeys faster and more stress-free than ever before. Bryte underscores the need for travellers to understand the inherent risks that come with travel; while AI can assist, it cannot eliminate risks.

    The Index offers valuable tips on navigating some of the more serious realities and unexpected mishaps that travel brings, reminding travellers that a comprehensive travel insurance policy remains their best safeguard.

    "Travelling should be an exciting adventure, but staying informed about the risks is important. The Index serves both customers in understanding risks and the industry in terms of how we can support travellers based on their travel behaviours," emphasises Symon.

    Blended work and leisure: The new norm

    Another key trend in the report is the increasing popularity of blended work and leisure trips. Thanks to the flexibility of remote work, many South Africans are extending business trips to include leisure time. Why choose between the boardroom and the beach when you can have both?

    "As South Africans, we remain adventurous and resilient," says Symon. "But the travel landscape is changing. With the surge in remote work and blended work-play trips, the boundaries between business and leisure are blurring, creating new opportunities and risks.

    "The Bryte Travel Index 2024 gives travellers a clear picture of these emerging dynamics and helps them stay ahead."

    Understanding travel risks and insurance

    The 2024 Bryte Travel Index sheds light on the evolving risks in the travel landscape, demystifies assumptions linked to travel insurance, and gives solid insights for the industry to continue to grow and evolve. Reporting a notable increase in travel-related claims, from medical emergencies to delayed flights and lost luggage.

    Claims from high-risk destinations have spiked, with medical costs and emergency care reaching millions.

    "We understand that insurance can feel like a grudge purchase to travellers, but we believe the data-driven insights speak for themselves in terms of the importance of being covered and having the peace of mind that comes with this," concludes Symon.

    Download the 2024 Bryte Travel Index.

    Read more: travel trends, tourism trends, travel industry, South Africa travel, Bryte Insurance, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz