Bryte Travel Index 2024: Key trends shaping the road ahead for SA travellers

Bryte Insurance has released its third annual Travel Trends Index, highlighting key travel trends for 2024. The latest edition explores the shifting behaviours of South African travellers, revealing a rise in eco-friendly adventures, tech-savvy trips, and blended work-leisure escapes. The Bryte Travel Index provides valuable insights into the evolving travel landscape, helping travellers stay informed and make the most of their next getaway.

Commenting on the 2024 edition, Anrieth Symon, head of travel at Bryte, says: "As a premier, proactive travel insurance specialist in Southern Africa, we are thrilled to bring another year of travel insights to the forefront. The 2024 Bryte Travel Index captures the evolving ways South Africans are exploring the world and provides a comprehensive look at the potential risks they must be aware of.

"In the post-Covid travel landscape, paired with changes and challenges in the economy, the Index has become increasingly important for travel agents and brokers to understand trends and for the industry to keep up with the needs of our customers."

The role of technology in travel

One of the report's standout trends is the impact of technology on the travel industry. AI is transforming how people travel. From real-time flight updates to smarter itineraries, tech-savvy travellers are making their journeys faster and more stress-free than ever before. Bryte underscores the need for travellers to understand the inherent risks that come with travel; while AI can assist, it cannot eliminate risks.

The Index offers valuable tips on navigating some of the more serious realities and unexpected mishaps that travel brings, reminding travellers that a comprehensive travel insurance policy remains their best safeguard.

"Travelling should be an exciting adventure, but staying informed about the risks is important. The Index serves both customers in understanding risks and the industry in terms of how we can support travellers based on their travel behaviours," emphasises Symon.

Blended work and leisure: The new norm

Another key trend in the report is the increasing popularity of blended work and leisure trips. Thanks to the flexibility of remote work, many South Africans are extending business trips to include leisure time. Why choose between the boardroom and the beach when you can have both?

"As South Africans, we remain adventurous and resilient," says Symon. "But the travel landscape is changing. With the surge in remote work and blended work-play trips, the boundaries between business and leisure are blurring, creating new opportunities and risks.

"The Bryte Travel Index 2024 gives travellers a clear picture of these emerging dynamics and helps them stay ahead."

Understanding travel risks and insurance

The 2024 Bryte Travel Index sheds light on the evolving risks in the travel landscape, demystifies assumptions linked to travel insurance, and gives solid insights for the industry to continue to grow and evolve. Reporting a notable increase in travel-related claims, from medical emergencies to delayed flights and lost luggage.

Claims from high-risk destinations have spiked, with medical costs and emergency care reaching millions.

"We understand that insurance can feel like a grudge purchase to travellers, but we believe the data-driven insights speak for themselves in terms of the importance of being covered and having the peace of mind that comes with this," concludes Symon.

Download the 2024 Bryte Travel Index.