A new opportunity for African investors has opened in Italy’s romantic floating city of Venice. A bricks and mortar asset that promises a good financial strategy with the added bonus of Italian residency.

Venice, the land of canals, crumbling palazzos, rich history, and exquisite culture. But beyond the romance, Venice has also become one of the most compelling strategic investment opportunities in Europe - especially for African families seeking EU residency through real estate.

Lisa Bathurst, Orience’s Southern Africa manager, believes that this new investment and residency opportunity is perfect for African investors who seek more than crypto and unicorn start-ups can offer. She says, “We are delighted to offer this well-structured Italy Investor Visa that promises investors Italian residency - and eventually citizenship, with a €250,000 investment into a tokenised share of a boutique hotel in Venice. This isn’t a timeshare or faceless equity fund; it is real ownership in a hotel in one of the world’s most visited cities,” she says.

“Consider this an opportunity to invest in a property you can actually stay in, in a city you’ll want to visit. And one that comes with EU residency for your entire family, 3–5% projected annual returns, a five-year exit strategy, and a ten-year path to full Italian (and EU) citizenship,” she says. “It’s an excellent opportunity to provide your family with residency and citizenship in a more stable country with a larger economy. “

Italian residency unlocks mobility across the 26 countries of the Schengen zone, education in top-ranked EU schools and universities, healthcare access across one of the world’s best systems and family inclusion – spouse and children under 18 and citizenship in 10 years with minimal presence of one day per year required.

An established and world-renowned business that specialises in global residency and citizenship opportunities, Orience is the first business to release this opportunity.

“At half the price of a Portuguese investment residency scheme, which due to recent policy shifts have changed the landscape, this Italian residency opportunity is a cost-effective option. The bricks and mortar boutique hotel is also just good business as Venice is in huge demand as a tourist destination and hence demand for hotel rooms consistently outpaces supply,” says Bathurst.

Orience’s Southern Africa team will be hosting roadshows in South Africa, Kenya, Namibia and Zambia in October and November. “Come down and meet us,” says Bathurst. “We’d love to chat about whether this Italian opportunity would be a good fit for you and your family in terms of your financial and personal goals,” she says.

Contact Lisa Bathurst at moc.ecneiro@tsruhtab.asil.

Roadshow dates:

Nairobi, Kenya: 6-9 October



Johannesburg, SA : 13-15 October



Stellenbosch, SA: 16 October



Cape Town, SA: 20-22 October



Windhoek, Namibia: 17-19 November



Lusaka, Zambia: 19-21 November



