South Africa
Property Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingPropelair SABizcommunity.comPBPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    A new opportunity for African investors has opened in Italy’s romantic floating city of Venice. A bricks and mortar asset that promises a good financial strategy with the added bonus of Italian residency.
    Issued by Soapbox Communications
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    Venice, the land of canals, crumbling palazzos, rich history, and exquisite culture. But beyond the romance, Venice has also become one of the most compelling strategic investment opportunities in Europe - especially for African families seeking EU residency through real estate.

    Lisa Bathurst, Orience’s Southern Africa manager, believes that this new investment and residency opportunity is perfect for African investors who seek more than crypto and unicorn start-ups can offer. She says, “We are delighted to offer this well-structured Italy Investor Visa that promises investors Italian residency - and eventually citizenship, with a €250,000 investment into a tokenised share of a boutique hotel in Venice. This isn’t a timeshare or faceless equity fund; it is real ownership in a hotel in one of the world’s most visited cities,” she says.

    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    “Consider this an opportunity to invest in a property you can actually stay in, in a city you’ll want to visit. And one that comes with EU residency for your entire family, 3–5% projected annual returns, a five-year exit strategy, and a ten-year path to full Italian (and EU) citizenship,” she says. “It’s an excellent opportunity to provide your family with residency and citizenship in a more stable country with a larger economy. “

    Italian residency unlocks mobility across the 26 countries of the Schengen zone, education in top-ranked EU schools and universities, healthcare access across one of the world’s best systems and family inclusion – spouse and children under 18 and citizenship in 10 years with minimal presence of one day per year required.

    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    An established and world-renowned business that specialises in global residency and citizenship opportunities, Orience is the first business to release this opportunity.

    “At half the price of a Portuguese investment residency scheme, which due to recent policy shifts have changed the landscape, this Italian residency opportunity is a cost-effective option. The bricks and mortar boutique hotel is also just good business as Venice is in huge demand as a tourist destination and hence demand for hotel rooms consistently outpaces supply,” says Bathurst.

    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    Orience’s Southern Africa team will be hosting roadshows in South Africa, Kenya, Namibia and Zambia in October and November. “Come down and meet us,” says Bathurst. “We’d love to chat about whether this Italian opportunity would be a good fit for you and your family in terms of your financial and personal goals,” she says.

    Bringing La Dolce Vita home: How African investors are gaining EU access through Venice real estate

    Contact Lisa Bathurst at moc.ecneiro@tsruhtab.asil.

    Roadshow dates:

    • Nairobi, Kenya: 6-9 October
    • Johannesburg, SA : 13-15 October
    • Stellenbosch, SA: 16 October
    • Cape Town, SA: 20-22 October
    • Windhoek, Namibia: 17-19 November
    • Lusaka, Zambia: 19-21 November


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz