Ama Qamata joins L’Oréal Paris as sub-Saharan Africa ambassador

South African actress Ama Qamata has officially stepped into the global spotlight, making her debut at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris 2025 runway show as the brand’s new sub-Saharan Africa ambassador.

Ama Qamata, L’Oréal Paris’ sub-Saharan Africa ambassador. Image supplied

Held at the Hotel de Ville de Paris, the annual showcase brought together beauty, fashion, and empowerment under one luminous theme: “Liberté, Égalité, Sororité – You’re Worth It.”

For L’Oréal Paris, the event marked more than a celebration of beauty — it was a powerful statement of inclusion and representation. And for South Africans, Qamata’s runway debut symbolised a defining moment for African excellence on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

A moment of beauty and empowerment

Blood & Water's Qamata captivated audiences in a striking red detailed ensemble by Mélique Street, exuding confidence and grace as she joined a star-studded lineup of global ambassadors. Her look, a celebration of modern femininity, was accentuated by L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible range, expertly applied by celebrity makeup artists Harold James and Stéphane Lancien.

Her makeup featured the Infallible Foundation in shade 385, a luminous Lumi Liquid Blush in “Worth It Medium Share 635”, and the perfect Setting Powder for a flawless finish. Her lips, outlined with Colour Riche 570 “Worth It” Lipliner and completed with Colour Riche Lipstick in shade 635 Medium, captured the essence of effortless sophistication. The look was completed with soft, voluminous waves set by the iconic Elnett Hairspray — a nod to timeless Parisian glamour.

Celebrating sisterhood and strength

This year’s show reimagined France’s national motto into a contemporary celebration of women’s empowerment: “Liberté, Égalité, Sororité.” Speaking on this, Sikelela Finini, L’Oréal Paris’ brand business lead for sub-Saharan Africa, said “This year’s runway boldly reinterprets the French motto through a modern lens. It’s a celebration of sisterhood and solidarity — a reflection of L’Oréal Paris’ ongoing commitment to championing women’s worth around the world.”

Qamata’s participation beautifully embodied this message. Her presence on the Paris runway came just weeks after her official appointment as L’Oréal Paris’ Sub-Saharan Africa Ambassador, announced at a high-profile Johannesburg event that underscored the brand’s deepening investment in the African market.

Reflecting on the experience, Qamata shared, “This moment is a testament to grit, discipline, and the power of dreaming big. I hope it inspires South African girls and women to believe that they too are worthy of achieving their grandest goals.”

A defining chapter for L’Oréal Paris in Africa

Qamata’s appointment marks a strategic milestone for L’Oréal Paris as the brand continues to expand its sub-Saharan Africa presence through meaningful local representation and authentic storytelling.

Finini concluded, “With Ama’s natural beauty, talent, and authenticity, she embodies everything L’Oréal Paris stands for — self-worth, empowerment, and confidence. Her presence on that runway is not only a proud moment for the brand but also for millions of young Africans who see themselves reflected in her story.”

As L’Oréal Paris continues to champion empowerment and inclusivity, Qamata’s ascent to global ambassador status underscores a resounding truth — that African women are not only part of the conversation but are leading it with brilliance, poise, and power.