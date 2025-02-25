Air France-KLM expands SA connectivity with CemAir partnership

Air France-KLM has signed an interline agreement with South African carrier CemAir, expanding connections to more destinations across South Africa. The agreement allows passengers to book combined itineraries on a single ticket, linking Air France-KLM’s international network with CemAir’s domestic routes.

Source: Supplied

This move aims to streamline travel by reducing connection times and improving service consistency. The collaboration leverages Air France-KLM’s gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Enhanced global network access

"Air travel is all about connecting people, and this partnership with CemAir significantly enhances our ability to serve South African passengers,” Wilson Tauro, country manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM says.

"By using our well-established gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town, we can now offer a broader network of destinations, ensuring our customers enjoy a more efficient and comfortable journey—whether they’re traveling for business, leisure, or family."

Miles van der Molen, chief executive officer of CemAir adds: "We are delighted to partner with Air France-KLM, a name synonymous with elegance and quality. Our interline agreement provides our customers with convenience and savings as they can now seamlessly connect from our flights to the vast global network of this founding member of the airline industry.

"Partnerships are key to our success, and working with market leaders like Air France-KLM is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to provide the best service and value possible."

The interline agreement is part of Air France-KLM’s broader strategy to increase regional connectivity and offer comprehensive travel solutions tailored to the needs of Southern African travellers.