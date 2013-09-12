African Response champions disability inclusion in market research

As we observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, African Response, a leading market research company, announces its commitment to inclusivity and a deeper understanding of consumers living with disabilities. Nicole Vergos, senior research specialist at African Response, and a person living with a disability herself, recently presented compelling findings at the Southern African Market Research Association (SAMRA) conference, highlighting the need for greater representation of people with disabilities in market research.

Nicole Vergos

This isn't Vergos's first time advocating for inclusivity at SAMRA. In 2019, she won two awards – Best First-Time Speaker and Most Impactful Presentation – for her research on disability and how companies can become more inclusive.

Vergos’s latest research, based on a survey of the MzansiVoice panel, revealed that 20% of respondents identify as having a disability. This significant finding underscores the vast untapped potential for richer consumer insights when research includes this often-overlooked segment of the population.

"Traditional market research often misses key aspects of people's lives that shape their consumer behaviour," says Vergos. "By including disability in our research, we gain a more nuanced understanding of consumers and uncover hidden narratives that can redefine how we conduct market research and what it can uncover for businesses."

African Response is taking concrete steps to champion inclusivity by:

Measuring disability incidence: The full MzansiVoice panel will be assessed to determine the prevalence of disability among its members

Expanding demographic questions: All new panel members will be asked about disability as part of their demographic profile.

Advocating for change: African Response encourages fellow researchers and brands to embrace inclusivity and consider how existing products and services can better serve people with disabilities.

"At African Response, we're not just responding to trends; we're setting them," adds Vergos. "By championing inclusivity, we are crafting a future where market research fully captures the myriad experiences of people."

