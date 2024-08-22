Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

African ResponseMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comBullion PR & CommunicationSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Stokvels and savings groups: Women-led powerhouses managing R50bn

    Issued by African Response
    22 Aug 2024
    22 Aug 2024
    In celebration of Women's Month, we recognise the indispensable role of stokvels and savings clubs, where women frequently take the lead, in managing over R50bn within South Africa's investment landscape. Stokvels and savings groups are an intrinsic part of the South African culture, and they are here to stay.
    Stokvels and savings groups: Women-led powerhouses managing R50bn

    A July 2024 online survey, conducted by African Response via MzansiVoice, highlights the continued popularity of stokvels and savings groups as a savings vehicle. The survey also reveals a growing trend among younger generations seeking guidance from banks and financial advisors to manage their group's financial matters.

    However, a significant number of these groups still operate outside the formal banking sector, relying on personal accounts or even 'saving under the mattress'. This presents a challenge and an opportunity for financial services providers to develop innovative solutions catering to the specific needs of this market segment, particularly women who often spearhead these groups.

    African Response is committed to partnering with organisations to uncover valuable insights and bridge the gap between traditional financial services and the dynamic world of stokvels and savings groups, especially during Women's Month. Contact us today to discover how we can help you better serve this crucial market segment and empower women savers across South Africa.

    Read more: Stokvel, financial services, African Response
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    African Response
    African Response offers market research, ongoing insights, strategic advisory & consulting, financial education programme implementation, monitoring & evaluation. Specializing in low-to-middle-income consumers.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz