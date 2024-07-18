Marketing & Media Research
    Young South Africans innovate and hustle to beat unemployment

    Issued by African Response
    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    To solve South Africa’s dismaying youth unemployment challenge we must end the pervasive narrative that South Africans, and particularly young unemployed South Africans, are reliant on the government.
    Young South Africans innovate and hustle to beat unemployment

    It’s quite simply not true, as a recent African Response survey has revealed. Among the respondents who classified themselves as unemployed and looking for work, 41% are earning up to R15,000 a month through income-generating activities such as baking, building and hairdressing. What this shows is that many of our young people are resilient and inventive about making ends meet. We need to reinforce that and build their confidence so that that attitude catches on.

    The survey, answered by 603 respondents aged 18 to 34, was conducted via our MzansiVoice online platform, which offers access to a community of more than 14,000 individuals in the low- to middle-income market segment.

    Young South Africans innovate and hustle to beat unemployment
    African Response
    African Response offers market research, ongoing insights, strategic advisory & consulting, financial education programme implementation, monitoring & evaluation. Specializing in low-to-middle-income consumers.

