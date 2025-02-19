Subscribe & Follow
World's biggest climate fund ramps up investment plans
The Green Climate Fund's plan to release about $1.2bn for 17 projects mostly in Asia and Africa follows approval by shareholders including the United States at a meeting this week, against a fractious political backdrop that has seen development aid slashed.
Official development assistance could fall 17% this year after a 9% drop in 2024, the OECD said in a June report, led by hefty cuts to US aid by President Donald Trump.
"At a time when collective climate action is more needed than ever, GCF is stepping up to deliver on its mandate," GCF Co-Chair Seyni Nafo said in a statement.
The GCF disbursement includes $227m for an initiative to expand green bond markets in 10 countries. Green bond markets are where companies raise capital for projects that limit climate change or otherwise benefit the environment.
In South Asia, it will invest $200m in the India Green Finance Facility to scale renewables and energy efficiency, while in East Africa it will invest $150m in the food system to support nearly 18 million people.
All the projects will bring the GCF investment portfolio to $18bn across 133 countries. So far, countries have pledged $29.9bn to the GCF and paid in $21bn.
As well as releasing more money, the GCF board also approved plans to speed up its work with partner organisations, which can include accredited entities like other multilateral lenders and so-called Direct Access Entities in developing countries.
From an average 30 months to accredit a DAE, the aim is to shorten the time to nine months or less by overhauling its procedures, including carrying out much of the due diligence at the project stage.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/