Affinity Health expresses strong support for National Health Insurance Bill

Murray Hewlett, chief executive officer of Affinity Health, praised the landmark legislation as a critical step towards universal health coverage (UHC), which ensures equitable access to quality healthcare for all South Africans, irrespective of socio-economic status.
"Everyone, irrespective of their identity or location, is entitled to healthcare. The right to health is anchored in our Constitution under Section 27, which guarantees every individual the right to access healthcare services, including reproductive health services. Despite these provisions, the realisation of the right to healthcare remains uneven across South Africa," says Hewlett.
"The NHI Bill represents a monumental shift in our healthcare landscape. It addresses longstanding disparities and aims to improve the overall quality of healthcare while reducing the burden on our public health facilities. We are fully committed to supporting this transformation and ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of both public and private health systems."
The NHI Bill, which has been the subject of considerable debate, seeks to establish the NHI Fund as a cornerstone of a unified health system that guarantees universal health coverage for all.
"There is still a lot of misunderstanding around what this Bill means," adds Hewlett. "Simply put, the Bill aims to establish a public fund to ensure universal access, and regulate the fees that private doctors can charge. This means that all South Africans will have access to essential healthcare services without worrying about the cost of care."
Currently, the public health sector, serving 84% of the population, is underfunded and overburdened, leading to sub-standard service levels.
Conversely, the private sector, catering to 14% of the population, is marked by escalating costs and service over-utilisation without corresponding health-outcome improvements.
NHI seeks to reform both sectors to elevate the quality of health services, reduce the disease burden, and provide financial-risk protection by pooling funds into a single entity, thus enhancing service quality and health outcomes.
"Our vision aligns with a future where public and private sectors collaborate more closely to deliver high-quality healthcare services," adds Hewlett.
"We believe that enhancing infrastructure and professional support underpins the success of any healthcare reform."