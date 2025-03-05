Adil Mohamed crowned the Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk

In an exciting finale that showcased the brilliance of South Africa's trivia enthusiasts, CapeTalk is delighted to announce that Adil Mohamed has been named the 2025 Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk. This year’s competition not only revitalised a cherished tradition but also highlighted the enduring value of knowledge and intellectual engagement within our vibrant communities.

At just 33 years old, Adil, a market risk manager from Pinelands, has distinguished himself through his remarkable depth of knowledge and strategic acumen. His journey to this prestigious title exemplifies a commitment to lifelong learning and a fervent passion for intellectual exploration. Adil dedicated his win to his son who had turned 100 days old on the day of his win.

As the winner of this highly competitive trivia contest, Adil is awarded a generous cash prize of R30,000, along with a R10,000 Flight Centre travel donation.

We invite the community to join us in congratulating Adil Mohamed on this remarkable achievement. His success is not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of the intellectual prowess that the Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk campaign has championed throughout its illustrious history.



