Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Trade Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
- Advertising Sales Cape Town, Ballito
Adil Mohamed crowned the Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk
At just 33 years old, Adil, a market risk manager from Pinelands, has distinguished himself through his remarkable depth of knowledge and strategic acumen. His journey to this prestigious title exemplifies a commitment to lifelong learning and a fervent passion for intellectual exploration. Adil dedicated his win to his son who had turned 100 days old on the day of his win.
As the winner of this highly competitive trivia contest, Adil is awarded a generous cash prize of R30,000, along with a R10,000 Flight Centre travel donation.
We invite the community to join us in congratulating Adil Mohamed on this remarkable achievement. His success is not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of the intellectual prowess that the Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk campaign has championed throughout its illustrious history.
- Adil Mohamed crowned the Flight Centre Brain of CapeTalk05 Mar 11:37
- The Kfm stationery vehicle on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie raises R1.7m for school kids in need04 Mar 10:39
- Daniel Sher crowned the Flight Centre Brain of 702!03 Mar 12:46
- Kfm 94.5 unveils exciting additions to Galaxy KDay 2025: DJ Kent joins a stellar lineup!25 Feb 10:38
- Primedia Studios announces strategic leadership changes to enhance global storytelling17 Feb 11:14