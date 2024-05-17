Adidas and Arsenal unveil home kit for 2024/25

Adidas and Arsenal have revealed the new home kit for the 2024/25 season, with the club’s iconic cannon at the heart of a timeless look that celebrates the rich heritage of The Gunners.

Image supplied

The club’s traditional colours of red and white with a slick navy addition, combine to create a modern looking design, that sees the cannon feature outside the crest on the home kit for the first time since the 1989/90 season.

Previously seen on Arsenal away and third kits, the cannon represents an enduring symbol of Arsenal’s history which has been synonymous with the club since its inception.

The Year of the Cannon ��⚪️



Our new 24/25 Arsenal x @adidasFootball home kit is available now �� — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2024

The minimalist design features a block red and white base. The use of a unique structured fabric throughout, creates a textured feel and adds intrigue to the design when viewed up close.

Binding the jersey is the use of navy-blue detailing on the adidas three-stripes and side panels, creating a seamless connection between shirt and shorts.

The new kit will be worn on pitch for the first time by Arsenal Women when they take on Brighton in the final match of the WSL season on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

Image supplied

The 24/25 season will see the iconic symbol feature across home, away and third kits for one season only – creating a fresh and forward-looking aesthetic, acting as the club’s compass guiding the teams forward as one in the pursuit of progress.

Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas said: “We anchored this season in the iconography of Arsenal - and there is no more iconic symbol for Arsenal than the cannon. In development, we revisited the archive and reviewed years of design and collaboration, the core elements of the club’s identity to players and supporters. So, this season is all about the cannon, the role it plays in the legacy of the club and reintroducing it to a fresh generation of supporters and players.”

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli said: “Since joining Arsenal, it has been clear to me how important the cannon is, to this great club and our supporters. It epitomises our spirit and we’re excited to wear it on the pitch with pride next season.”

Arsenal forward, Alessia Russo said: “I love the simplicity of this new kit – giving the cannon space to shine. We know how much it means to the supporters – so to have it front and centre of our home kit will fill us with confidence every time we step foot on the pitch.”

The lightweight jerseys feature the latest in adidas technology and were created in close collaboration with the Arsenal men’s and women’s teams.

The on-field version of the jersey is constructed with Heat.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable. While the fan version features AeroReady technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

The debut of the home kit is accompanied by an exciting tribute film, exploring the passion that is invoked by the iconic Arsenal cannon. Starring club Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy, the launch film features the players at significant landmarks across Emirates Stadium – from the electric North Bank to the home changing room – and explores what the famous symbol means to them and the club’s supporters.