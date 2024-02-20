Abdullah Ibrahim returns to SA for landmark concerts in April

Abdullah Ibrahim returns home to South Africa after a five-year absence to give a series of landmark concerts in April 2024. The limited events will include a highlight in Cape Town, where he first professionally performed aged just 16 at the iconic City Hall.

Images upplied

“To be launching my M7 Foundation in Johannesburg, playing concerts in Pretoria’s new state-of-the-art arena and uniquely returning to performing inside City Hall – an illustrious venue I first played at aged 16 for a segregated audience – is something that at one time was unimaginable. I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity.”

Over the course of his career, Ibrahim has performed with the greatest names to ever emerge from South Africa’s legendary jazz scene including his work with Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Jonas Gwangwa, Kippie Moeketsi and many more.

“As I embrace my 90th year, I am delighted to be undertaking these concerts… for me, they are a deeply personal dream - envisaged first many years ago. Perhaps when, as a free South African, I bought land, or perhaps so many years before that when I was forced to exile? But certainly, I was thrown into sharp relief during the Covid pandemic, when I wondered if, or when, I would see “home” again” says Ibrahim.

Recently, Ibrahim released his latest album. Entitled 3, it's a recording of two sets from London’s Barbican Hall. Cleave Guyton Jr (on flute and piccolo), Noah Jackson (on bass and cello) make up the trio and are featured on both sets with Ibrahim. The album includes the much-loved tracks Nisa, Barakat and many more and comprises both the London performances.

The concerts in South Africa form part of a world tour for Abdullah Ibrahim as he performs around the world, visiting cities and cultures that in their time were pivotal in his exiled life.

Event dates :

12 April - Cape Town, City Hall



14 April - Gauteng - SunBet Arena at Time Square. (Menlyn).



Tickets are available at www.ticketpro.co.za