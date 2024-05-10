Industries

    947 refreshes its weekend line-up!

    Primedia Broadcasting
    10 May 2024
    10 May 2024
    The 947 Top 40 powered by CTM will have a new permanent host in Nick Explicit. Nick has been part of the 947 family for several years and he is the current host of the weekday early breakfast show, ‘Daybreak on 947’. His dedication to the brand and the audience promises to deliver a stellar weekly chart show, giving listeners the best music offering on 947. You can expect all the hits from the 947 playlist, the biggest interviews and your favourite songs.
    947 refreshes its weekend line-up!

    ‘Tholi B Weekends’ makes way for ‘947 Weekends with Mamohau’. Seasoned radio presenter and actress, Mamohau Seseane, takes on the role of host with a clear focus on family and music. This girl next door will keep you company every Saturday and Sunday, with some lighthearted fun and more music to take your afternoons into the early evening.

    10-2pm sees the launch of ‘The 947 Weekender with Matt’. Matt Flax, of The 947 Drive with Thando team, makes his own space on Sundays. Let Matt come along for the ride as you go about your day. If you’re missioning about the city or taking it easy, Matt’s got the perfect mix of music and weirdness to keep the Sunday Blues at bay.

    These changes are designed with the audience top of mind. There is massive potential for growth on the weekends and with renewed focus, the 947 listener is in for a good time. These movements are part of a bigger strategy on the weekend, which now boasts a power breakfast offering, stellar chart show, family-orientated afternoons and numerous specialist shows in the dance music space. You can expect live events in the near future, opportunities for clients in sponsorships and promotions, but most of all, some great radio listening.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

