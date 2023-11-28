Deutsche Welle (DW) has launched a vertical video series and radio drama on digital literacy in English, Amharic, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese.

Deutsche Welle (DW) launches digital literacy video and radio series for African Gen Z

The 30-part on-demand series features the video series ClickITeasy that features African influencers sharing their digital expertise.

The 10-minute radio drama Digital Natives is produced with local actors in Abidjan, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, and Maputo, and sheds light on potential digital threats that young people may face.

The audio series is an extension of DW's successful radio crime drama series Learning by Ear, which has reached millions of young fans in Africa.

Another DW production, the socio-critical radio drama, Crime Fighters, has already been picked up by 463 partner stations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Claus Stäcker, DW director programmes for Africa explains that the new format targets the digital native Gen Z.

“Research shows that young Africans are as mobile and smartphone-loving as anywhere, but they also have a huge hunger for information when it comes to online safety, free information and trusted sources. We are building on that in a fun and educational way."

"With the new video format ClickITeasy and the audio version Digital Natives, our Learning by Ear transforms into Learning by Eye and Ear,” says Sevan Ibrahim-Sauer, DW head of distribution Africa.

“For our numerous radio partners in sub-Saharan Africa, the sustained production of this educational audio content in African languages and in this innovative form is of great importance. Thanks to DW's robust partner network, this new series will also receive the recognition it deserves,” adds Sauer.

Germany's international broadcaster, DW reaches 91 million Sub-Saharan users weekly through online, social media, radio and TV. In a global comparison, Africa is the region with the highest number of DW users.