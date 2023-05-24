MusicExchange: There's nothing dull about Nomadic Orchestra

The primary goal of Nomadic Orchestra is to get people moving. The band makes an infectious kind of high-energy dance music - even the most prudish find themselves unconsciously tapping their feet. Nomadic Orchestra is strongly influenced by traditional music from the countries of South-Eastern Europe: Macedonia, Romania and Serbia.
The band is also influenced by Klezmer, gypsy and circus music as well as contemporary Western party music. Their musical training brings a strong jazz aesthetic to the band, and thus an emphasis on improvisation.
The music that the Nomads play is original and composed by members of the band consisting of Jono Prest (trumpet), Andrew Middelkoop (tuba), Matthew Lee Belyeu (guitar) and Gabriel du Toit (sax).
I chatted with Gabriel du Toit ahead of their upcoming show.
To make people dance and forget about the daily grind for a little while.
Music is everything to me. Without it, I would feel a bit lost to be honest. Performing, writing, listening, and dancing to music gives me freedom beyond measure.
My bandmates, our audience, our country, and our absolute love for being a silly bunch on nutters.
If you’re not sweaty by now, you haven’t been bouncing!
Not sure, I’ll let you know when we get famous… lol.
My knees and back give out. Although, I might be okay in a nice comfy chair. So really when I don’t have a band. Although, I could play with backing tracks. Mmmm maybe never!
Going back on commitments. The calendar is king!
BCUC, The Brother Moves On, Bombshelter Beast, Jack Parow,
Creating new music is easily the most rewarding thing I have done in my life. I don’t need to find the inspiration, just the time.
Making jokes, having a good time with the band, creating new fresh tunes, but mostly playing live shows and feeling the energy from the audience!
Coming Home to Sousaphone
Sometimes I only introduce our drummer and the songs he’s written. It makes a kind of awkward vibe that music nerds can enjoy…
Winston Mankunku, Jaco Pastorius, Frank Zappa, Marcus Wyatt, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Bill Withers, Hozier, Kurt Cobain, Miles Davis and many more!
Jack Black? lol. I’m sadly not very stylish.
Our manager, Kevin Ramage for quitting his golf course construction career, so that I can stay on stage.
My Italian handmade, gold-plated Rampone R1 Jazz Tenor Saxophone.
Love a full-flavoured bear like IPA and I can’t lie, brandy and coke is a thing.
Lake of Stars Malawi, Glastonbury, Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Bushfire Festival in Swaziland (again!), Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts (again!) Concerts in The Park (again!)
My willingness to act a fool on stage and just have fun.
Gawie, Gawels, Gaweltjies.
If I studied more, medicine. If I didn’t, ice cream sales man.
Young, dumb, and full of fun. But also, tenacious and hard-working!
Hey Hey by Meute
Top by Boom Pam
Two Shoes by The Cat Empire
Swing Easy by The Skatalites
Shakar by Ladavina
Little Nicky
Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks.
Porcelain by Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Beatles!
Rusks.
A full-time music career.
Three studio albums!
Lack of music festivals and venues in South Africa.
There are many frightening things happening in the world these days, but to be honest, my worst nightmares are about gigs going wrong, forgetting my parts, incapacitated band members and gear failing…
A warm bath.
Sweat a lot!
Desire is the root of all suffering.
Touring in Europe for 37 days in 2015!
I have given many free saxophone lessons, done some free repairs and hope to play one or two free shows a year for people living in underprivileged areas.
To keep playing music with my friends for many years to come. And for my body to keep handling it!