OrchidsandOnions: The world in slow-mo

The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so.ByLouise Woodburn
The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl PopperByBronwyn Williams
Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
In response to the rise of fast fashion and over-consumption, entrepreneurs and business partners Simone Veitch and Kishana Naidoo recently launched Shared Collective, a rental wardrobe platform available for all South African women that promotes conscious fashion consumption and empowers women to monetise certain clothing items through their rental platform.ByRuth Cooper
New VW GTI: Bending time with Ogilvy's power of vrr-pha; Gut-punching shock as Emirates tells us it's 'on top of the world'.
Let’s start out with a declaration of possible conflict of interest: I am a car fan and having driven one for more than 25 years, a lover of most things Volkswagen.
So, any new VW ad would catch my attention. But, honestly, I do try my best to check my prejudices at the door when reviewing such ads and whether or not to give them an Orchid (I cannot think of a VW ad which has ever earned an Onion).
Yet, the new commercial for the just-announced Golf GTI will hit the spot with its intended audience – petrolheads of all ages and genders.
We see a red GTI (what else, when you’re trying to say fast without saying “fast”?) cruising through the streets. The driver passes various scenes where time seems to have slowed right down.
In the background of one group of people captured in slow-mo, we can see a poster: New GTI bending time. We see that motif repeated throughout – time’s so distorted when you’re a GTI driver that you even have time to correct little things in slow motion, such as putting someone’s pen back in his pocket after it falls out when he spills his office equipment in sheer amazement at the Golf.
As the driver gets to work, we see another time bender – this time a woman. The world half freezes around her and driver No 1 glances down as she gets into the lift to see her clutching a GTI keyring. They both smile, smugly.
The ad is, as you’d expect of VW, slickly produced with high production values. So, it’s interesting entertainment, which also makes a magnetic point about this new GTI: it’s so quick you’ll feel as though the rest of the world is standing still.
Oddly, although the ad is called “The power of vrr-pha”, which is local slang for the sound the car makes as its turbo vents hit the hard gear changes, that reference doesn’t appear in the ad itself.
A great piece of marketing for a legendary product. So, another Orchid to VW and to Ogilvy, its agency of many years standing.
On top of the world
The aim of many an ad industry creative is to produce a piece of work which is so stunning that it “goes viral”, with people sharing it with others for its sheer entertainment value and, in the process, giving the brand much bang for its distribution buck.
Such is the case with an ad for Emirates airline (sent to me “virally” by a colleague) welcoming the world back to Dubai. We see a flight attendant in the smart Emirates uniform, producing cue cards telling us Dubai is there, waiting for our business.
Emirates, one of the cards says, is “on top of the world”. Then the camera pans back to show the woman is standing atop a skyscraper, which is barely wide enough at its zenith to accommodate her feet. If she moves, you feel she will plunge to her death hundreds of metres below.
It’s gut-punch shocking, especially if you’re afraid of heights – but it gets across the message. Dubai is a brave place and home to amazing structures, and it’s where Emirates is based.
Well done, Emirates. An Orchid for great entertainment, as well as reminding us that normality is just around the corner.
Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on moc.liamg@4snoinodnasdihcro
