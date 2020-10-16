#ConsciousLiving Company news South Africa

Jordan's Green Clean rated top sustainable toothbrush

16 Oct 2020
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
A major player in oral care, Jordan, recently topped the polls when its Green Clean toothbrush was lauded as top in sustainable toothbrushes. Jordan Green Clean, with its recycled plastic handle, renewable bio-based bristles and 100% recycled packaging, beat out all competitors including bamboo offerings. The test results make clear that users of Jordan's Green Clean can achieve sparkling pearly-whites with a sound green conscience.

In leading European newspaper Politiken dental academic Michael Renè and sustainable lifestyle guru Louise Thustrup, were unanimous that Jordan’s ergonomically-designed, recycled, disposable toothbrush offers the most effective Green Clean for the mouth, outperforming its peers (including bamboo) in not only durability and hygiene, but also sustainability. “The brushes are nice and dense, and the shape makes it easy to reach around in the mouth. I am confident that this cleans the best,” say the reviewers in the test comments.

ACDOCO relaunches Jordan Oral Care

Specialist consumer packaged goods brand-custodian and distributor, ACDOCO SA has announced that it is been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor for multi-award winning, global oral care brand, Jordan...

Issued by ACDOCO SA 3 Sep 2018


Jordan’s Green Clean dominated the consumer test as the only sustainable and eco-friendly toothbrush to score a perfect 6/6.

Jordan’s Green Clean is available for both kids and adults from selected Clicks, Dis-Chem and PnP stores nationwide.

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
