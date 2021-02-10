Buyer-seller linkages and deal facilitation for PPE market access in the US

DAI is the implementer of the United States Agency for International Development Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub (USAID TradeHub) project, a five-year trade and investment facilitation project currently in its fifth year of implementation. The USAID TradeHub aims to increase sustainable economic growth, global export competitiveness and trade in targeted southern African countries.
The USAID TradeHub is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced US-based service provider to support market linkages and deal closures between southern African manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and US buyers. The range of PPE products include face masks for use by the general public, gowns, coveralls, shoe covers and safety shoes. In addition, the assignment includes preparing firms for the meetings with U.S. buyers through reviewing and making recommendations on their social media and other marketing collateral, preparing their presentation to the buyer, assistance with virtual factory tours and coaching firms to achieve success in the meetings and thereafter. The service provider is required to achieve a minimum number of deal closures during the assignment. The work will be conducted with a total of 27 regional PPE manufacturers from four countries (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa). The PPE manufacturers should be supported with taking advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade preference programme.
The USAID TradeHub works with market actors to identify and resolve enterprise constraints and to implement sustainable solutions through market-based trade and investment facilitation services. The main objective of this activity is to develop market access for southern African-based PPE manufacturers in the US. The appointed firm will be expected to work on preparing firms for marketing themselves in the US, facilitating introductions to suitable US buyers and supporting exporters to reach deal closure.
Please email moc.iad@tnemerucorP_HITAS to receive the full Request for Proposal (RFP) with the scope of services and to submit clarification questions. Clarification questions will be due on 16 February 2021 at 12pm midday (Central African Time). Proposals will be due on 23 February 2021 at 12pm midday (Central African Time). Please do not contact USAID TradeHub employees regarding this solicitation. No questions will be answered by phone. Any verbal information received shall not be considered as an official response to any question regarding this RFP.
