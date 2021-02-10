Tennis Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane named Discovery Vitality Ambassador

Discovery is proud to announce Paralympian Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane as a Discovery Vitality Ambassador. Montjane - the first black South African woman to ever compete at Wimbledon - is a sterling example of physical fitness, mental resilience, and courage. She is currently ranked first in her field in Africa, and sixth in the world.