Lawyer in contentious River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie

Dunn is the lawyer who brought a case to the high court which accused a First Nations leader, Tauriq Jenkins, of fraud. Jenkins led opposition to the controversial R4.6-bn Amazon development at the River Club in Cape Town.
The university’s badge is displayed above Dunn’s claim. But the university has no record of Dunn’s degree. A search on UCT’s public access portal, where anyone can search for an alumni’s degree so long as they have their name, surname, and date of birth (in Dunn’s case obtained from publicly available court documents), reveals no such qualification for Dunn.
