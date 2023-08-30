Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Office Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Lawyer in contentious River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie

30 Aug 2023
Attorney Timothy Dunn claims on his LinkedIn profile that he has a Master's degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) obtained in 2016. The claim is false.
Source: Source:
Source: Source: www.unsplash.com

Dunn is the lawyer who brought a case to the high court which accused a First Nations leader, Tauriq Jenkins, of fraud. Jenkins led opposition to the controversial R4.6-bn Amazon development at the River Club in Cape Town.

The university’s badge is displayed above Dunn’s claim. But the university has no record of Dunn’s degree. A search on UCT’s public access portal, where anyone can search for an alumni’s degree so long as they have their name, surname, and date of birth (in Dunn’s case obtained from publicly available court documents), reveals no such qualification for Dunn.

Read the full article by Steve Kretzmann at Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Amazon, UCT, University of Cape Town

Related

Source: © 123rf The latest Takealot Competition Commission ruling seems unlikely to affect Amazon's long-term African expansion plans
Amazon.com forges ahead despite Comp Comm's requirements7 hours ago
Source: © 123rf Global advertising spend will $1trn for first time next year says Warc research
Warc: SA advertising spend to grow over 6% next year25 Aug 2023
UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy
UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy14 Aug 2023
Source: LinkedIn Amazon Stores will hold its second sale event this October
Amazon announces 2nd Prime Big Deal Days! in October14 Aug 2023
Female Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon
EduvosFemale Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon11 Aug 2023
Source: National Treasury.
Introducing National Treasury's director-general10 Aug 2023
Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand
Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand19 Jul 2023
Source:
Warc & Amazon Ads research: Marketing Mix Modelling resurges as retail landscape changes12 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz