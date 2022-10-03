Industries

South Africa shed 119,000 jobs in second quarter - Statistics SA

3 Oct 2022
By: Ed Stoddard
The Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday, showed that total employment in the three months to June fell by 119,000 to 9,948,000, from 10,067,000 in March.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

Stats SA estimated in June that the country’s population was just over 60 million, so roughly one in six South Africans has a paying job in the formal sector.

Put another way, five out of six don’t. This explains why many, and probably most, breadwinners in South Africa have multiple dependants, and even taxpayers with no offspring or immediate dependants are carrying the can for the rest. If so much of that money wasn’t stolen or squandered, this would be an easier burden to bear.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Read more: unemployment, work opportunities

