South Africa shed 119,000 jobs in second quarter - Statistics SA

Stats SA estimated in June that the country’s population was just over 60 million, so roughly one in six South Africans has a paying job in the formal sector.
Put another way, five out of six don’t. This explains why many, and probably most, breadwinners in South Africa have multiple dependants, and even taxpayers with no offspring or immediate dependants are carrying the can for the rest. If so much of that money wasn’t stolen or squandered, this would be an easier burden to bear.
