Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Securitas™ Financial GroupPaycorp GroupCox YeatsGEOTERRA ImageMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Navigating uncertainty: How Trump’s turbulent leadership propels gold towards new heights in 2025

    By Ed Stoddard
    6 Feb 2025
    6 Feb 2025
    US President Donald Trump is a gold bar’s best friend.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The precious metal has extended its scorching record run into 2025 and shows no signs of cooling down as Trump raises the political temperature on the global geopolitical stage.

    This week gold’s price scaled new peaks at over $2,840 (R52,785) an ounce as every Trump pronouncement dropped jaws and gave markets whiplash.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz