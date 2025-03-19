Finance Markets & Investment
    Finance Markets & Investment

    Loaded for Bear: With $3,000 an ounce breached, the sky is the only limit for the price of gold

    In 1971, the US president Richard Nixon terminated the greenback’s link to gold, ending the precious metal’s fixed rate of $35 an ounce.
    By Ed Stoddard
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    It would take until 13 March 2008 — almost 40 years — for gold to hit $1,000 an ounce. That was against the backdrop of the market mayhem unleashed by the global financial crisis.

    The $2,000 an ounce mark would take just over another decade to be reached, with gold’s price surpassing that level in August 2020 as the global economy groaned under the weight of lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Less than five years later, gold has scaled another four-digit peak of note. On Friday, 14 March 2025 it breached $3,000 an ounce for the first time.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
