Calling young gamers - entry open for esports scholarship

This first of its kind opportunity for young gamers ties into the school’s ethos of re-imagining today’s schools for the 21st century, and has the potential to substantially set up esport students’ futures.
Founder and CEO of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs, explains: “Esports have become more inclusive than other sports, with boys and girls able to play on the same teams and participants coming from various social groups and demographics.
“Esports can boost children’s strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and performance. It has also been shown to boost confidence building skills.” Fuchs says.
Aligned to its competitive spirit, the scholarship will take the form of a gaming competition.
