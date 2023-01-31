Calling young gamers - entry open for esports scholarship

Centennial Schools has announced the launch of its first esports scholarship, which will be available to South African student gamers in Grades 6-9. The value of the three scholarships on offer total R750,000.

Image source: Alena Darmel from Pexels

This first of its kind opportunity for young gamers ties into the school’s ethos of re-imagining today’s schools for the 21st century, and has the potential to substantially set up esport students’ futures.

Founder and CEO of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs, explains: “Esports have become more inclusive than other sports, with boys and girls able to play on the same teams and participants coming from various social groups and demographics.

“Esports can boost children’s strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and performance. It has also been shown to boost confidence building skills.” Fuchs says.

About the Centennial Schools Scholarship:

Aligned to its competitive spirit, the scholarship will take the form of a gaming competition.