Calling young gamers - entry open for esports scholarship

31 Jan 2023
Centennial Schools has announced the launch of its first esports scholarship, which will be available to South African student gamers in Grades 6-9. The value of the three scholarships on offer total R750,000.
Image source: Alena Darmel from
Image source: Alena Darmel from Pexels

This first of its kind opportunity for young gamers ties into the school’s ethos of re-imagining today’s schools for the 21st century, and has the potential to substantially set up esport students’ futures.

Founder and CEO of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs, explains: “Esports have become more inclusive than other sports, with boys and girls able to play on the same teams and participants coming from various social groups and demographics.

“Esports can boost children’s strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and performance. It has also been shown to boost confidence building skills.” Fuchs says.

About the Centennial Schools Scholarship:

Aligned to its competitive spirit, the scholarship will take the form of a gaming competition.

  • Entries for this unique competition open on 25 January 2023 and participants will be required to compete in several games, including Minecraft, Aim Labs, Overcooked and Superliminal.
  • Entries close on 28 February 2023.
  • The winners of the competition can win one of three scholarships to Centennial Schools. Scholarships of R300,000*, R200,000* and R150,00 000* will be awarded to any student from Grades 6 to 9.
  • The scholarships are in partnership with:

    • Cooler Master, a leading global gaming brand, will be providing gaming equipment to the approx. value of R25,000.
    • Asus, a leader in gaming hardware, will be providing laptops to the approx. value of R30,000 to the scholarship recipients.
    • BRUSA Sports, an organisation which assists aspiring young athletes to get hold of scholarships in the USA, will assist students with a discounted facilitation rate for scholarships to America.

  • Entries must be submitted via the following link https://centennialschools.co.za

    *The scholarship is subject to T&C’s which can be found on the above link.

Shaun Fuchs, founder and CEO of Centennial Schools
Source:
Thabo Moloi
Andreas Hadjipaschali, CEO and co-founder of Bravado Gaming
Bravado Gaming expands into MEA19 May 2022
Source:
Source:
Glenn Kisela
Tomasz Przez´dziecki
