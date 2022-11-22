Industries

    The iconic Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is back

    22 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Optimize Agency
    The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) proudly present the ninth edition 'Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run'at the Union Buildings, Tshwane, on Sunday 11 December 2022.
    Firmly becoming one of South Africa’s majorsocial and recreational, the event honours the contribution of the global human rights icon, Nelson Mandela and commemorates his passing at the age of 95 in December 2013. The Walk and Run event caters for the avid runner/walker and novice with a 21km run, 10km run, and 5km fun run/walk on offer.

    Running enthusiasts from across the country will be treated to a picturesque trail along breathtakingly charming gardens and historic landmarks of Pretoria, the country’s administrative capital city. The event is ideal for bringing together the family and community with plenty of entertainment for the kids, refreshments and food on sale and a music concert on the lawns as well as fitness displays.

    “As Madiba once said, sport has the power to change the world and unite people in a way that little else does,” explains Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. “Sport has contributed to peacebuilding, promoted gender equality and health and supported education initiatives while opening up new prospects for development actors. I hope as participants trace these routes of historic significance they will begin to reflecton our common past and heritage and recommit to the ideals of a just and equitable society.”

    MEC Morakane Mosupyoe adds, “As the department, we are thrilled that this event is back, and we believe the event forms part of our social cohesion programme. The Walk and Run has the ability to bring people from all walks of life together promoting reconciliation and intercultural learning. We look forward to gathering in numbers to celebrate Madiba’s massive contribution to our nation.”


    The entry fee to the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is R50 for the 5km walk, R100 for the 10km run and R150 for the 21km run. The event is open to abled and disabled individuals and registration is now open at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

    All proceeds will go towards the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation to promote social justice and the sanctuary of Madiba’s legacy.

    Follow the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run on social media:

    • Facebook - @MandelaRW
    • Twitter - @mandelarw
    • Instagram @Mandelawalk

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run (@mandelarw)


    Optimize Agency
    Optimize Agency is a strategic sponsorship agency that specialises in sports & entertainment. With experience in the local & international market, we represent the top sport & entertainment clients. Driven by pure passion for what we do, we assist in creating commercial partnerships that take experiences far beyond the event itself whilst driving commercial value.
    Read more: Nelson Mandela Foundation, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Optimize Agency, Gauteng Department of Sports

